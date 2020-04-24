Roger Goodell admits he's been gobbling up a bottle of M,amp;M among NFL Draft picks

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is generally not involved with Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but since he's stuck at home with nothing to do, he thought, "Why not?

Goodell is announcing all of the Round 2 and Round 3 selections from the NFL 2020 Draft, and has been doing so with a large M,amp;M jar in sight. The jar was also there during Round 1, but it became a topic of conversation on the second day.

At the start of Round 2, Goodell had a bottle full of M,amp;M.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Complete results | Live Ratings | Winners, losers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e1/39/roger-goodell-mms_73uaee11kkz8156yo2vn6gcqq.png?t=-1356123151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The funny thing about this snack is that Goodell had sent someone specifically to buy them just before the draft.

From NFL.com:

A few hours before the first round began, someone was sent to find an open store near Goodell's home in Westchester County, New York, to buy a stash of M,amp;M, his favorite snack.

While the story doesn't specify, we would assume these are peanut M,amp;M due to size.

Goodell was not lying when he said they were his favorite snack, because they started to disappear quickly.

The commissioner then moved the battle stations around when the third round was ready. Instead of standing up, he moved to his chair to feel a little more comfortable. And at first it seemed like his M,amp;M bottle was gone. They were no longer on the scene, but he must have been hungry between selections because the jar made another appearance.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3/7d/mmms-roger-goodell_bn0cm0it49h81uk4fjtwi0kb7.png?t=-1355805247,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Soon after, M,amp;M disappeared again.

When people began to wonder what was going on with his special M,amp;M mug, Goodell assured us that we shouldn't worry.

"I know some of you have asked about M,amp;M," said Goodell. "They are still within reach and they are going down."

We will update this post if we ever find that the jar has been completely emptied.