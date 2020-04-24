Rockwall Councilman Arrested After Submitting Child Pornography Through App, Police Say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall city councilman, 52, was arrested after sending child pornography through a messaging app.

On April 13, the Center for Missing & Exploited Children tipped the Rockwall Police Department regarding multiple videos of possible child pornography being sent from an IP address in the city.

Detectives investigated the suggestion and found probable cause to believe that multiple child pornography videos had been sent through the "KIK,quot; messaging app from the IP address of 52-year-old Patrick Allen Trowbridge in Block 600 of Parks Avenue.

Just over a week later, on April 23, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the Trowbridge residence and found images of child pornography on a smartphone belonging to him.

The councilman was arrested and taken to the Rockwall County Jail, where he faces charges of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Trowbridge was elected to the Rockwall City Council in 2018 and his wife currently works as a physical education coach at Hartman Elementary School.

However, police say they do not believe any of the victims lives in Rockwall.

This remains an ongoing investigation.