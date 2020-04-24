Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths attributed to the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Riverside County health officials reported an additional 134 cases and one death, bringing the countywide total to 3,218 cases and 100 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 229 patients were hospitalized, 84 of whom were in intensive care units in the county. Riverside County health officials reported that 904 people had recovered from the disease.

As of Thursday, the county had evaluated 33,265 people.

In San Bernardino, health officials reported an additional 30 cases and five more deaths, bringing the county's total to 1,608 cases and 77 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 14,885 San Bernardino County residents have been evaluated for COVID-19.

Ventura County reported 14 new cases and two new deaths, for a total of 465 cases and 16 deaths across the county.

Of those 465 confirmed cases, 245 people have recovered from the disease and 26 were in the hospital with seven in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, the county has evaluated 8,256 people.