Rita Ora will raise money for the COVID-19 relief with support for the virtual race of Formula E

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Let You Love Me & # 39; He will join host Nicki Shields for a discussion before the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge begins on Saturday, April 25.

Up News Info –

Rita prays is helping to launch a new virtual Formula E racing event to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The eight-week ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge begins on Saturday (April 25) with the proceeds benefiting the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), for which the singer "I Will Never Let You Down" serves as an ambassador.

Rita is also a huge fan of the real-life electric street racing series and will join Formula E host Nicki Shields to chat before the competitors, including the ABB FIA Formula E Championship professionals and top players. , hit your gas pedals online.

Captioning a new video on Instagram, Rita writes: "I joined @FIAFormulaE in support of @UNICEF to help kids stay healthy, safe and learn during the coronavirus crisis. I will join drivers this Saturday at 3pm : 30 BST for the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. Find out where to look at my bio link! "

<br />

The money raised during the competition will help UNICEF bosses buy critical personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers and establish home education schemes for children locked up due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tune in to watch Saturday's race live on YouTube's Formula E channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-DuRqsBQOEk_5o1q4Ze-Fg).

The race can also be seen worldwide on multiple viewing platforms, including BBC iPlayer, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. See all the details here: https://www.fiaformulae.com/watch.