Ricky Gervais on Coronavirus, Tiger King, and Moaning Celebrities – Up News Info

Ricky Gervais has not used the current Coronavirus crisis as an excuse to duck and remain silent. With a new season of his Netflix comedy After lifeFilmed before the world closed, ready to launch, Gervais has become heavily involved in social media, offering a series of live streams of his day from his London office. With something like two dozen 20-minute videos in the can, Gervais has been exhibiting daily on topics as diverse as Tiger king, Winston Churchill, the aliens and why celebrities should stop complaining about being isolated, as they swan over luxurious mansions and swim in private pools, while healthcare professionals work overtime to treat sick patients with COVID-19 .

Of course, Gervais has a way of putting glitterati in their place. In January, he completed his fifth term as the host of the Golden Globes, and in his monologue, he told the assembled nominees not to use the podium as a political soap dish if they won an award. "You are not in a position to lecture the public about anything," he said. "You don't know anything about the real world. Most of you spent less time at school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, go up, accept your little prize, thank your agent and your god, and go.

How to After life, its second season hit Netflix today, after an enthusiastic response to the first, which struck a chord with its sensitive, emotional and, yes, hilarious looks, the ravages of pain, depression and guilt. These may not be obvious themes for comedy, but Gervais has seen the show become a true tonic for audiences dealing with loss. And with the world in disarray right now, that can't be bad. The first season wrapped up the first part of the story of Gervais' character Tony in a way that Gervais told me last year that he incorporated his design in case it never went beyond a single season. Now, he says, he feels the possibility of a third and possibly more, which would mark the first time that a comedy of his has run more than two seasons and a Christmas special.

DEADLINE: How do you handle this lock? Any complaint?

RICKY GERVAIS: Well, it's weirdly exhausting, for doing less than usual. I don't know why, really. I've been going to bed before, even drinking less, and getting up early to exercise before anyone else. But, as I have said many times, you will not hear me complain, not when there are nurses working 14-hour shifts and risking your health. All I have to do is stay home and write comedy.

DEADLINE: In fact, you recently criticized celebrities who were complaining while locked up in their big houses. In our co-editor-in-chief's opinion, you deserve a knighthood for that. He wants you to be the master of ceremonies for the virus.

Gervais: Oh that's lovely. I think I've lost any chance of being a gentleman right now (laughs). I don't think they give it to the silly and rude atheists.

DEADLINE: It probably doesn't help that every time someone on Twitter lists your accomplishments, you reply, "And there is no f-king knighthood yet."

Gervais: Right … Some people think I'm serious. They think I really want a knighthood. The truth is, if I could still ride horses and kill people, then I would take it. Straight? But it doesn't mean anything anymore. I prefer to be a Don. Can't I be the boss of the mob? Make me Don (laughs).

DEADLINE: It would be a good way to end the mob.

Gervais: They called me, they said: "We are losing a lot of income." I said, "Yes, I let him go. He said I'm sorry, so I let him go." What do you mean? You can't let it go! "

DEADLINE: You are also an animal rights activist, wouldn't you like to stop the heads of the horses in people's beds?

Gervais: Exactly. "That's cruel, what has that horse done? Don't kill your horse. Put some carrots on his bed or something.

DEADLINE: It's nice to see that great ideas are flowing, even in all of this.

Gervais: Yes (laughs)

It was good, really. The only thing important to me has been the postponed shows, which … happens. We will do them when everyone can enjoy them. I'm writing, I'm doing more public relations than usual, because it's easier. Maybe I will too. And they're better now that everyone discovered Zoom. It has certainly changed the way people think.

However, I think people are getting tired of the TV shows made on Zoom. I hope you will appreciate how charming After life look in comparison (laughs). The world has become YouTube.

DEADLINE: It seems like that has been in the cards for a while. This has been the catalyst for many people to say, "Wait, why are we making this too complicated?"

Gervais: It is true. I think many people who have shows on television every day realize, "Oh, everyone knows now that anyone can do this." They are also doing it. They are no better than ordinary people who talk to their webcams. Most people don't have a studio audience, but now it's such a level playing field. That's what's so funny.

DEADLINE: The pendulum may even have moved to the other side. There are plenty of production settings for many YouTube creators that outshine what nightly hosts and others are doing with their home setups.

Gervais: Yes, because they have been doing it for five years. They really know how to make a person and an iPhone work, editing themselves. Yes, I think that will have an effect. The downside is that people are desperate, so now people are coming out of the woodwork and getting their own show that wouldn't have had a show two months ago. So, it's swings and roundabouts, this or that (laughs).

They will strike a balance again. But I remember the writers strike in 2008, and all that terrible reality that emerged. These things change the paradigm, and when the paradigm changes, everything changes. Now everything goes back to zero. I imagine that the people who did one thing and can't do that right now are thinking: Well how can I adapt? We have to do something. The world is different now.

I mean, I think this is going to last much longer than people thought. I think people thought we were going to stay inside for a couple of weeks and then, "see you in the pub." People still ask me if my concerts in New York will be for next week. No, they are not going to be on. I am playing for 10,000 people. It will be a gradual process. First go see your mother, then you can go to the pub and so You can go see Ricky in an arena (laughs).

DEADLINE: However, some interesting things have come up through all of this. His raw and clever daily videos draw an audience and many headlines. Then there is John Krasinski with his summary of positive stories about people's response to the virus. Not all virtuous celebrities sing Imagine.

Gervais: Well, I mean it was early. It was probably a little bit misjudged (laughs). You know what? I have nothing against those people, but it was not a great project, as they move forward. But there have been people who brought the band together remotely, and it's a really lovely idea. They've really created a product, and you think, Wow, that's great. The musical casts have been doing it.

That Imagine video was a little bit, "Let's get it out," but I have nothing against them. I tease them, but every once in a while, and it's not just those people, when a celebrity does something for the goodness of their heart, with some of them you can really see it in their eyes, how they are going, "I could cry for how beautiful I am. " (Laughs) "Oh my gosh, did I really do it? this? It's me For real great? Oh my word. "

As for my daily videos, I made it laugh, really, because I thought it was going to bore me. It has a longer form than any other interview, and it is more honest than any chat program. Because it really is me at home talking nonsense for 20 minutes. I think people are committed to that because they know I don't care. I am not seeing my Ps and Qs. I'm not concerned with editing. It's like I'm talking to a couple of drunk buddies. It's just that 100,000 people are watching.

DEADLINE: Do you think maybe you have a nerve similar to After lifeWhat is a program that explicitly addresses pain, addiction, and depression? On the surface, they are not fertile breeding grounds for comedy and audience participation, and yet …

Gervais: It's about honesty. It's about being real. Some of the things these characters do, a lot of people say, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe he got away with it." When you look at it, you say, "Well, that's how real people talk. They just don't put that on television much." They say, "Look at Brian (David Earl's) condition, oh my gosh." You say, "No, no. You are used to seeing George Clooney. But this is what most people look like." Most people look like me and Brian. So when you see real, on television, it looks different.

I think everyone who creates TV starts with very good intentions. They say: "If only there was someone honest, brutal and brave. I am not going to commit. I am going to publish it and say it as it is." But then someone will say, "Oh, that's great, but if we could remove some of the c words, we can post it at 9 p.m." So, okay, they pull out a pair. "If we just lost that story, because people will complain," and you say, "Okay, I'll get it out." Soon, you will have a show that looks like everything else.

I think many people guess what an audience can take. I'm going to say, "Of course you can take it; real life is worse." This is still just fiction. The characters of After life They are dealing with all these things that people deal with in real life. And in fact, I've never had a reaction like the reaction to the first series of this. I'm not just talking about the size of the reaction. That could be a reflection of Netflix having 170 million subscribers. But the emotional response … My agent received 300 letters. That never happens. No one writes letters anymore. It was because we were telling their personal stories. Everyone came up to me on the street, when they were still allowed to, and said, "I lost my brother three weeks earlier …". What makes you realize is that everyone is grieving all the time. Because when it happens, we only know about ourselves.

There's a line in series one when Matt (Tom Basden) says, "Remember, the next time you try to fire a waitress because the soup is cold, she might have discovered that her mother has cancer." It really is about that. I didn't really try to do a pain study. That was just a starting point, you know? That was just one way to explain this man's behavior, and the dramatic and comical antics. Then when I realized that everyone identified with him and liked him for that, and that he was special to people, I felt a responsibility. I thought I had to treat him well. I didn't make it better, because you don't take your depression off. That is an irresponsible myth.

DEADLINE: The first season came to a kind of conclusion, but here in season 2 we see the consequences of that.

Gervais: Tony is still going through the seven stages of pain. In the first season, we saw him go through shock, denial and anger. Now it is going through a negotiation. He's saying, "OK, if I'm going to stay, what's in it for me? What's good? How can I be happy? That's what he's asking for. He tried violence, and it didn't work. He tried drugs, and That didn't work. Now he's trying to help people. He tries to be kind. And that doesn't always work, but he's trying. He's trying, which is what we're all doing. How can I be happy? How can I not? How can I like it? How can I live with myself? How can I overcome it?

And really, in that way the show employs a basic element of comedy, and particularly sitcom. An ordinary person trying to do something they are not ready for. He tried to become a rude verbal watcher. He tried to become a psychopath so as not to feel anymore. But he is not a psychopath, so he was overwhelmed. He wanted to commit suicide, but the dog was hungry. He had responsibilities. He was kind to the new girl and the old woman. He loves his nephew.

The other place it comes from is that we are living indirectly through their misbehavior, because we all want to be able to say what we wanted to say sometimes, and we are afraid. When you are not afraid, that is funny. When they storm him and he says, "I have nothing to lose," that's funny. It's also inspiring, because we wish we could say, "You know what? Come on. You don't scare me."

DEADLINE: There is another aspect of this second season, now that you have traveled a little further down the path of your pain, and that is that you are often in a happy moment. He remembers his wife and falls apart. That certainly feels authentic in the experience of a loss that is becoming a little more distant each day.

Gervais: Yes, you have mixed emotions because sometimes you know it ruins the atmosphere. Sometimes it starts with good intentions, like advice, but then remember what you lost. Do not forget. If you're going through that kind of grief when you've lost everything … And he's depressed too. He has problems other than that, you know? He is drinking every night. He is in denial, so he is screwed. He is really screwed. The only thing that would solve it is not close. She is not close. Yes, it's not like a day goes by and I forget that his wife died, you know? It just doesn't happen.

I guess deep down he hopes the time will heal and he is grateful for his friends. They tried it. It's about a man's fight, but it's also about the mundane that saves you. I mean, people realize that now they're missing out on things they didn't think they'd miss, like rummaging through stores. I never did that, but I can't wait now (laughs). Those little human interest stories you have to cover are distractions. Some of them even made him feel pampered. He said, "Oh yes." He realized that some people are worse, and that is very human. We are all like this. We all think that if we have had bad luck, it is the worst luck in the world. I would see a news report on an earthquake and then say, "Did you forget to get milk? Oh, my night is ruined.

DEADLINE: We remember moments like David Brent dancing in The officeor Patrick Stewart presenting his movie idea in Additional features; These moments of surreal humor. For all the human truth in After lifeThere seems to be even more freedom to include those kinds of surreal comic moments. Why do you think it is?

Gervais: I think it is because there are surreal things in the world. I have not violated the laws of nature here. For example, the woman who made her rice pudding with breast milk, that is based on a true story. The vaginal yeast in the bread, which is based on something I read. Failed surgery, that's a very real thing. The guy who posts his letters in a dog litter is a true story. It was an old man who did it for two years.

All these surreal looking things happened or could happen. This is how they are treated. This is how people treat those people. It may be hard to believe that there is such a person as Brian, but there are plenty of accumulators. Being strange is normal. And so again, when people see these things, they say, "Oh my gosh, what a crazy city," but that's because they're used to seeing George Clooney playing a doctor and Michelle Pfeiffer playing a lawyer. That is what is not normal.

DEADLINE: I think everyone is watching Tiger king right now you are coming to a similar conclusion.

Gervais: I mean, everyone is crazier than the last. You may not know those people, but they are out there. There are millions of them. What happens is that, when the first person says: "Can I have a tiger?" The answer should have been: "No, of course you can't, that's mental. It weighs 500 pounds and eats people, of course you can't have an f-king tiger." So how did they become more captive tigers in America than in the wild? That's how many people are there who are like that.

There was another documentary that I saw a while ago, The impostorAbout the guy who pretended to be someone's lost son. He told the FBI that he was tortured and that was why he had changed the color of his eyes, and they believed it. You want to go, "But … You're the FBI! That's not a thing!"

When I became famous, I found my Wikipedia page, and 50% of what was there was not true at all. You say, "Well then, it's all a lie, then. Not only would they be wrong about mine. Everything else is 50% wrong."

And it is more and more, now. Now people use it. They use it as if they are telling the truth to power. People tell blatant lies and know they are lies, but they know that people will believe them because they agree with them. They own the bookstores, or they own the right. It has become this ridiculous game.

People think that the psychiatrist (Paul Kaye) in After life It seems surreal, but when you realize that everyone in the world is a bit narcissistic, you can believe that a psychiatrist could be. And I've scoffed at that before of course in Additional features, or at the Golden Globes, because the actors are destined to be narcissistic. We accept that. But I thought: Well, probably all professions have their narcissists, and what is the worst profession to be narcissistic about? Someone who should be talking about you and not about themselves, and they are angry that it can't be more about them.

I always look for the weak point of society, really, and I always look for blind spots. I am always seeing the difference between how people perceive themselves and how we perceive them. The great things, before the pandemic, in the world are still narcissism, fame, truth, lies, acceptance and power. I have always loved making the ordinary extraordinary. I've always loved getting into those little things. He asks the great questions, but it is the common people who ask the great questions.

DEADLINE: You have always done two seasons and a Christmas special with your shows. You see it After life following the same path?

Gervais: I could see myself doing a third season for the first time, because I love the world. There are so many strong characters. I would say there are six characters who could have their own sitcom; that could be the protagonist of a sitcom. Even the place is a character, I think. We've only seen five hours of all those people. That's nothing. How well do you know someone in five hours? You know, it's still only half a season of an American sitcom, if you could both of them seasons.

But it has to be a required encore. This has to fall a storm again. Netflix has to say, "We really want you to do a third season." Then I'll do it. I won't do it for that. I won't do it to get paid. I won't because they need another two and a half hours on their platform, you know? I have to know that it is a pleasure for many people, and then I will. Otherwise, I will do something else.

However, I have not run out of ideas, because we have not delved into many of these characters. You can keep turning the knife. It's the tip of the iceberg. It's like, imagine you moved to a city and met some people. You've spent five hours there. You don't say, "I think I know everything about this city."

I've always hated that thing in romantic comedies where they kiss, and they live happily ever after. Well they? How do we know? I love the end of Apartment, where at the end it just says, "Shut up and try," and you realize that they are soul mates and they have a chance, but you can't know what will happen next. I don't want to tie everything in a little bow and everyone gets married and lives to an old age. You know, things happen. Life is not easy, but it is about making the most of it. That's what I like.