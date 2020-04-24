Ricky Gervais Calls Celebrities to Lecture on "Nobody Normal,quot; on COVID-19

British comedian Ricky Gervais has a history of calling celebrities rich for being selfish and out of touch, and he has done it again in a recent interview. Gervais had harsh words for "multi-million dollar celebrities,quot; who pronounce "normal nobodies,quot; during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SunWhile talking to BBC Radio 5, Gervais called celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Will Ferrell who participated in Gal Gadot's muffled tone. Imagine cover video last month.

"That Imagine video, it's not that bad, they are probably very nice people, "said Gervais." It was a horrible performance, but they could have been doing it for good reasons, to help these normal nobles. But they say, "My movie is coming and not I'm on TV. I need to be in the public eye, "not all, but some. You can see it in his eyes:" I could cry for the beauty of my personality, I am so beautiful for doing this "and everyone sees it, we understand it."

For the second time in two weeks, Gervais called the A-listers who complain of being trapped in their multi-million dollar mansions for a few weeks due to the blockades. Gervais said he won't hear him complain and there's no need to worry about him, not when UK National Health Service nurses work 14-hour shifts and front-line workers risk their health.

Gervais said he has no trouble spending his time walking, and that they also have a garden. He added that he cannot complain when he knows that there are people living in small apartments with three children.

"This is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and swimming cannot lecture people," said Gervais.

The United Kingdom Office alum said people are tired of being given a lecture by billionaires telling them to clean up their coffee pot and put it in the right container. Gervais noted that people know that these celebrities are taking private planes to their private islands and that they are "fed up."

Ricky Gervais currently stars in the Netflix series Future life, which just launched its second season on Friday, April 24. Fans on social media already call season 2 "phenomenal."



