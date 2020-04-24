Richard Gere's wife gives birth to a baby one year after the arrival of the first child

Instagram

According to reports, the actor from & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39; and his wife of 37 years, Alejandra Silva, are bonding with their newborn at their Pound Ridge ranch, located on the outskirts of New York City.

Richard Gere and his younger wife have welcomed another joy into their family. A year after the arrival of their first child together, the wife of the "Pretty Woman" actor, Alenjandra Silva, gave birth to their second baby.

The 37-year-old Spanish activist, according to HOLA!, Went into labor at the couple's ranch in Pound Ridge, just outside of New York City, which turned out to be the location of their 2018 wedding. Two chose the ranch as the birthplace, the publication stated that the couple sought complete privacy.

The "Unfaithful"The actor has not yet personally shared the joyous news, but he and his wife are reportedly bonding with their newborn on their ranch. Their 14-month-old son Alexander was also said to be very pleased with the arrival. of the new family member All are in good condition amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The news that Gere was going to be a father once again was unveiled in November 2019. At the time, HELLO! He discovered that the actor "American Gigolo" and his wife were expecting their second child together, just nine months after Alexander's birth.

Alexander and the newborn, however, were not the only children of Gere. He is already the father of Homer James Jigme, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Carey Lowell. His wife Silva also has another child with her ex-husband Gavind Friedland, a 7-year-old son named Albert.

Gere and Silva started dating in 2014 and married in April 2018. This marriage was Gere's third and Silva's second. Gere was married to the model Cindy Crawford. Speaking about his marriage to Silva, he stated that "he has found the calm and happy life that I have always sought."

Silva, meanwhile, shared with HELLO! that I was "a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave my life meaning. I felt that someone was reaching out to me and showing me my true path."