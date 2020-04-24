RHOP season 5 premiere postponed until summer due to coronavirus pandemic

True Housewives of Potomac fans will be disappointed to learn that the fifth season premiere date has been pushed back to summer.

A source close to production told PEOPLE that the show, which will premiere on Sunday, May 3, had been postponed until this summer.

Bravo also published the announcement, but promised that next season it will be worth the wait.

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett will return and be joined by new Potomac housewife, Wendy Osefo, teacher, political analyst, businesswoman, wife, and mother. of three.

"Wendy is Black Girl Magic personified," Candiace says in the previous Season 5 trailer. "She could read a book, darling, and she could read you below."

Several Bravo shows have stopped happening due to the pandemic, and the reunion shows for Real Housewives of Atlanta and Venderpump Rules will be filmed virtually.