RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais remembers exposing her husband's five-year adventure

Garcelle Beauvais, a true novice to Beverly Hills housewives, recalled the moment she discovered that her husband had had a five-year affair behind his back.

"Mike Nilon and I were married for nine years. We were like the Hollywood couple. I am an actress, an agent, we went to fabulous parties, we had two children," Garcelle said in a confessional. "Mike was reliable; he was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop."

She continued, "One day, nine years ago, I said, 'Hi Mike, can I use your phone,'" Garcelle recalled of her own drama. "I look at his phone and I see a text message that says, 'I love you.' I say, 'What's this?' And his face changed. He said, 'I've been having an affair.' I said, "How long?" and he said five years. "

She explained, "I am a hot head, so that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues at Mike's work and the topic was' What do Tiger Woods, Jesse James and Mike Nilon have in common? & # 39; " . "And that email was leaked to the press."

Garcelle went on to say that she now enjoys an excellent co-parenting relationship with her ex, and hopes that mentioning him on the show won't change that.