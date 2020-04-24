RHOA fans are shocked by the cover of the Mike Hill photos – are you sending the wrong message?

Mike Hill revealed in a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta that he was dating a book. The reading that was titled "Open Book,quot; finally has a cover, and it may not be what you would expect.

Mike made a covert revelation to his followers that includes some RHOA fans. The first thing you see on the front of the memoirs is a shirtless Mike.

Captioned the Instagram photo: ‘** Please read the caption to understand ** Tonight, with the help of my handsome fiance, @ cynthiabailey10, I unveiled the cover of my soon-to-be-released,quot; Open Mike "book. There is a meaning of why I wanted "this,quot; cover. I am stripped because I am revealing my truths. I want to symbolize vulnerability and express to everyone that I have nothing to hide after so many years of doing that. My head is slightly tilted because I am not proud of many of the things that I have done, but I also come out of the shadows, I no longer run away from the traumas and pains that have caused harm to others, including myself. The reverse side is to show how far I have come and an expression of how grateful I am to someone who supports me and who together with God has me covered. My own body means I have walked the path, but I still have work to do! When transmitting one of the first rules is to be careful with what you say around an "open microphone,quot;. I have decided to go against that rule in hopes of helping others, even if it is to my detriment. I pray that it does. "

Although the sportscaster explained why he was literally stripped, there were some who thought it was inappropriate.

One commenter said: ‘To be honest, the cover looks like a perfume ad or something that needs sex to sell itself. I would have preferred a photo of you wearing a T-shirt or suit because you are an interesting, educated and professional man who doesn't need to get naked. But it's up to you and I'd really like to listen to open Mike up as an audiobook if you think of making one!

Another added: ‘Blessed without measure! Wrong cover … too sexy … people won't take you seriously! You and your fiance are precious but INCORRECT MESSAGE! Come back in a sentence about that! Love U guys!!!! I'm a fan !! & # 39;

While this follower pointed out: ‘And you wanted everyone to see what your body looks like. And that's fine. "

What do you think about the cover of Mike's book?



