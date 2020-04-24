Review the Marvel movie that premiered a year ago today – Up News Info

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Up News Info is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Avengers Endgame

Disney / Marvel

Fans dressed as Marvel characters are seen during the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center

AP



It was a year ago today, that Avengers Endgame opened and played becoming a cultural cinematic phenomenon, unlikely to be seen again at the global and national box office for some time. Avengers Endgame decimated every box office record as we know it with a first WW startup of $ 1.2 billion and a domestic opening of $ 357.1M (at a record 4,662 theaters), the kind of cash studios often pray for their stores throughout life, the swan song of Iron Man and Captain America made in one weekend.

Related story & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; Skate Away With Almost $ 600 Million Win: No. 2 In 2019's Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament

About 365 days later, it's still jarring to think of the incredible amount of money made for the top-performing show on all cylinders for this film, all the more so now with movie theaters around the world completely closed for security. of COVID-19. It is a situation that is closely aligned with the success of the photo, unable to take a victory lap given the precarious situation that the exhibition is currently weathering. However, once we get back to work, Final game it remains a benchmark, an indication of the potential for the film business, especially when the right movie crosses the social mind at the right time.

Fans wait in line hours before the screening of "Avengers: Endgame" outside the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Shutterstock



Looking back, definitely, the industry expected Final game be huge because of the success of his first installment, Avengers: Infinity War. That cliffhanger, possibly the most amazing since Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back–charted the respective record world and national openings of $ 640.5M and $ 257.7M before Infinite war he crushed them and became the fifth highest grossing movie of all time with $ 1,369B. Some had some doubts that Final gameThe box office could reach unprecedented levels given the time of 3 hours of the image directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, which was approximately 30 minutes more than Infinite war.

But then tickets went on sale on April 1, quickly blocking AMC's servers and setting first-day presale records for the chain, as well as for Regal and online / digital ticket retailers Fandango and Atom Tickets. In fact, all exhibitors were seeing record presales. Before opening weekend, industry insiders informed Up News Info that Final game I had already accumulated between $ 120M- $ 140M in presales before the photo appeared on the screen, beating The force awakens estimated total of $ 100 million. That made sense: 61% of the audience bought their tickets online compared to 37% in the multiplex by ComScore / Screen Engine, and Fandango then backs up that estimate by saying they reported that they had sold tickets worth $ 127M for End of the game

More indicators of Final gameIts future success: its madness on social networks. Both of them Final game The trailers were two of the most viewed of all time, respectively, recording massive views of 289M for 24 hours on December 7, 2018 and 268M on March 14, 2019. The photo's social media universe, according to RelishMix, was the second Infinite warHe has 2.45 billion followers on Instagram (223.6M), Twitter (1.8B), Facebook fans, video views (198.3M + 87.6M) and YouTube views. This destroyed social media accounts from other major campaigns, such as Fate of the Furious (1.8BN), Beauty and the Beast (1.3BN) and I growled my favorite villain 3 (1.2BN).

AMC 25 hours for Avengers starting midnight April 26

Up News Info / DAlessandro



With all these tea leaves and information, theaters around the world prepared for the stampede, planning 24-hour schedules as well as MCU festivals in their theaters.

Then the numbers came.

China's first massive record of $ 107 million on April 23 last year. Then $ 60 million in national advances on Thursday night that possibly exceeded Star Wars: Force Awakens & # 39; Record. In the U.S, Final game became the fastest photo to cross $ 100 million in 17 hours, also beating Force Awakens & # 39; 21 hour registration. A record national opening day of $ 157.1M and a weekend overseas opening record of $ 886M. Then came repeat business with $ 147.4M on Weekend 2, the second best sophomore weekend for a movie in the US. USA / Canada behind The force awakens. Business Handling: Premium displays, Imax and 3D seats that accounted for 41% of the photo business – tickets that easily cost $ 20 or more per pop.

Although Disney demanded to the chains of theaters of EE. USA And Canada 65% of the total, most exhibitors told us they were better off with those abrupt terms than a movie where they had to pay a distributor only 30%. Captain marvel even though he was on his eighth weekend when Final game opened, saw indirect business as a Marvel sister being photo number 2 April 26-28 with $ 8.3 million.

Film frame



A relaunch in late June Avengers Endgame with additional footage he pushed the film to become the highest grossing film in history at the global box office with $ 2.797 billion, ultimately defeating James Cameron Avatar ($ 2.79B) that held the record for nearly a decade. Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced the all-time record to fans at the Hall H studio unveiling at San Diego Comic Con last July.

When, when can we expect an opening of this magnitude again? Especially in a post-COVID-19 recession that is expected to see a theater closure?

The good news once the world opens again: Distributors believe that a national opening of more than $ 300 million is possible in the future, even if the nation's theaters fell from their current amount of 5k to around 4K. . Essentially, it only takes a 3.8k-wide theater break to reach a Final game-as a box office result.

But it all boils down to what exactly is the next cultural phenomenon. It is Avatar 2 on December 17, 2021? Is it another MCU ending in ten years? Is it from Sony? Spiderman villain team The six sinister when does that happen Or the next iteration of Star Wars on December 16, 2022?

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Final gameThe world's first $ 1.2 billion weekend alone covered the combined theatrical costs of global production and marketing of the image's $ 511 million with surplus cash surplus, unheard of for any expensive tent. China alone delivered a final gross income of $ 614.3 million, making it the highest-grossing US title in the Middle Kingdom. Twenty-five percent of that figure or $ 153.5M goes back to Disney. After accumulating more than $ 2,797 billion, Disney saw an estimated $ 1.18 billion in theatrical rents. Add overall WW home entertainment and TV broadcasts and revenue is up to $ 1,789B (not including merchandise). Those theatrical costs of $ 511 million were included in a higher overall cost of $ 899 million. Holdings were massive at $ 175 million, 25% more than Infinite war‘S $ 140M. Robert Downey, Jr. in his Iron Man finale here leaves with an estimated $ 55 million in background profit, after around $ 20 million up front. Many cast members received box office bonuses, which is how Disney hammers their talent offerings (vs. shared earnings after cash balance). The net profit here is a staggering $ 890 million, which dazzles the initial black ink forecasts we heard from movie funding sources during the $ 600M- $ 650M movie opening weekend. Final gameAlso's net profit is also 78% higher than the half a billion that Infinite war She returned to Disney, that photo ranked as the winner of last year's Up News Info Winning Tournament.