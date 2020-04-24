Restaurant owner sells her car to cover employees during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

– A restaurant owner who had to close its doors and fire most of its staff when the coronavirus pandemic hit Georgia sold his car in order to pay his employees.

Vittles restaurant is a fixture in Smyrna, serving good southern food for over three decades. Charity Salyers, who bought the restaurant last year, says things were recovering until the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to temporarily close.

"Many of our clients are elderly, they come every day, sometimes twice a day, and they depend on us," he told WAGA.

His loyal customers urged Salyers to pick up the sidewalk. But still, business fell sharply.

"I had to reduce my staff from 10 to 12 people per day to 2 more people myself," he said.

When a restaurant owner faced a closure, she decided to change her trip to keep its doors open and continue to pay her employees. #CobbCounty #Smyrna #Deal #Food https://t.co/9HL60Mcm2H – Online MDJ (@mdjonline) April 21, 2020

Salyers says that while he didn't have the money to pay his employees, he couldn't starve them.

"I was kind of stuck against a wall, so I prayed about it and then I went and sold my car," Salyers said. "It was a Mustang GT 5.0, a sweet apple red."

The money Salyers raised from the sale of his 2016 Mustang will be enough to help pay the bills and pay his workers for a couple of months, he told the Cobb Business Journal. Now Salyers says he hopes things will go back to business as usual soon.

"I just pray that something will happen soon and we can reopen society," he said.

In addition to keeping his restaurant afloat, Salyers is also raising funds to help healthcare workers, children and the elderly who live in the area. To make a donation, visit, click here to visit their GoFundMe page.