Rather than keep the masks turned over to him, Willie Nelson decided to sign them so Texas residents could auction off to make more covers.

While making face masks to give during the coronavirus pandemic, a Texas resident said she also wanted to send some to country music legend Willie Nelson and his wife.

However, as KTRK reports, Nelson decided to pay it by signing those face masks so that the resident could auction them off and use the money for materials to make more masks.

Houston resident Tanya Boike began making masks with the help of a local nurse, Monica Cabazos, as government officials were imposing restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. So far, they have manufactured and delivered more than 500 masks.

“I was reminded of ourselves as a community during Harvey and the floods we had. I said everyone was helping each other, "said Cabazos.

Boike told KTRK that he met Nelson's granddaughter Noelle Ward several years ago and that he wanted to send masks to the 86-year-old singer and his wife. After sending them, Boike had a big surprise.

“(Noelle) texted me a few minutes later and said‘ pop would rather sign this and have it auctioned off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these skins for free. "I just lost it. I hadn't made them for that," Boike said.

Ward said this is how his grandfather is.

"Well, that's him. That's who he is. That's him every day. He's just relaxed. He's just giving. He has a big smile and he's the best," Ward told KTRK.

Those signed masks are now up for auction on Saturday, April 25 to win money for more masks. Offers are expected to be made here.

Nelson recently held a live streaming event with other celebrities and singers on Monday, April 20.