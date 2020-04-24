Rasheeda Frost seems to have finally revealed her true age with these surprising moves after the epic scandal where husband Kirk Frost was compared to R. Kelly.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Rasheeda Frost apparently decided to clear up the controversial old scandal that hit the Internet last week.

Rasheeda created a lot of confusion after she finally decided to respond to rumors that Kirk Frost adopted her at the age of 15 while her mother was away, before marrying her at 17.

The buzz started floating last year, and Rasheeda only created more drama by saying that in 2020, at the age of 37, he was celebrating his twentieth wedding anniversary.

This week, many fans noticed that Rasheeda had quietly changed everything on the internet, including her Wikipedia page, to reflect her actual age.

Your page now says: "Rasheeda

American rapper

Professionally known as Rasheeda, Rasheeda W. Buckner-Frost is an American rapper, fashion designer, television personality, and businesswoman. Wikipedia

Born: May 25, 1976 (43 years old), Decatur, GA ".

One fan replied, "I love you guys, and how you worked through your testing shows that you are strong together, don't let any man or woman separate what love and light are sending." ✨🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”

This reviewer said, "She lies about her age. She is no more than 30 years old. Lol … Who cares, but when the truth comes out. Just admit it. And he has children while he is married to her, and she stayed while he continued. They weren't a couple who wanted to be like Russell and Ciara. "

A third comment read: "It is no one's business what their ages are and how they came together. Focus on more critical issues, such as how we can come together and manage this PANDEMIC !! SMDH."

Another follower shared, "I think they need to tell the truth because that explains why she takes her attitude the way she does. They never lie !! … frankly, I think they shouldn't have tackled it … a few years with you "show Kirk, you got caught …, you wrote whatever, with that extra young dancer … hmmm,quot;.

This person explained, "So I'm confused. You realize you have to talk to someone before you marry them right or you don't do it anymore, so what if she's 17? Shit, it took her a few years falling in love or some shit.

This commentator stated: “It seems that she has not suffered slavery, disconnected from her family. If you review them, you may discover that your grandmother became pregnant and married a man older than 12 years old and you call him grandfather. Straighten your mind and unpack your yellow brick path.

Rasheeda and Kirk are finally cleaning up this mess.



