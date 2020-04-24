Rapper JayDaYougan and pregnant GF arrested on gun and drug charges!

Rapper JayDaYougan, his pregnant girlfriend, and five others were arrested on drug and firearms charges after police searched an Airbnb home in Senoia.

One of the men arrested with the rapper was Kelzon Terrell Clark. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and unloading a weapon, according to Deputy Chief Mike Haley of the Washington Parrish Sheriff's Office.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald, the charges stemmed from a shooting in October 2016. He is believed to be the shooter.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 126 Joy Springs Ct. In Senoia, GA, after receiving information, Clark was staying at the residence.

All seven were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A large amount of marijuana was found after an attempt to flush it down the toilet.