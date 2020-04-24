Rapper Fred The Godson passes away due to coronavirus



Rapper Fred the Godson, one of today's most promising rappers, passed away in New York after contracting the coronavirus at the age of 35. Confirming the news of rapper Fred the Godson's premature disappearance, his friend, DJ Self, said: "He was loved by many, I never heard anything bad about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well, my brother."



Fred previously revealed that he is in a hospital with an Instagram post. Earlier this month, Fred had posted a photo from the hospital and captioned it like, “I'm here with this COVID-19 shit! Please keep me in all your prayers! #God is great,quot;.



Fred, also known as Gordo, was best known as an MC who worked on songs like Toast To That and Doves Fly.