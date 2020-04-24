Promising coronavirus vaccine already works in monkeys – BGR

A promising Chinese coronavirus vaccine was able to protect monkeys from the development of COVID-19 symptoms after being exposed to the virus.

High doses of the vaccine worked better than a lower dose candidate, but even the latter led to a positive immune response.

The vaccine has just started human trials, and phase II is expected to start in mid-May.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 2.75 million people in approximately four months, killing more than 192,000, as of Friday morning. Those are terrifying numbers and the virus will be with us for quite some time. It is highly likely that more people will become infected and more will die of COVID-19 in the coming months and years. This is because the world still lacks adequate treatment options and vaccines are likely to be at least 18 months away. The good news, however, is that nearly 80 candidate vaccines are in the pipeline and six of them have entered clinical trials. One of them comes from China, and has been able to protect the monkeys against various strains of COVID-19 that are wreaking havoc around the world.

The vaccine in question comes from China Sinovac Biotech, reports ScienceMag. The company developed an "old school,quot; vaccine that uses a chemically inactivated version of the virus to trigger an immune response in the host. The researchers used the COVID-19 vaccine in rhesus macaque monkeys – if that type of monkey sounds familiar, it's because other researchers in China proved that the same species cannot be reinfected after surviving the disease.

Sinovac's team used two different doses of the vaccine in eight monkeys. Three weeks later, the monkeys were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was placed directly into their lungs through tubes inserted through their windpipes. None of the subjects developed a full-blown infection.

The monkeys that received a high dose developed the best response. Seven days after contracting the virus, it was undetectable in the pharynx or lungs. Some of the animals that received a lower dose showed a "viral virus,quot;, but then controlled the infection. The company used a control group of four monkeys who also received the vaccine, and developed the expected symptoms. The virus replicated in various organs and caused severe pneumonia.

Even better, the researchers used mixed antibodies from monkeys, rats, and mice that received the vaccine against the COVID-19 strains from China, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The antibodies neutralized all variations of the virus, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 mutations are not severe enough to prevent a vaccine from working.

The vaccine entered phase I of human trials on April 16, recruiting 144 volunteers from Jiangsu province. An equal number of participants will receive either high or low doses or a placebo. Phase II could start in mid-May, when 1,000 people will be included in the study, and the first conclusions will come in late June. Then a phase III trial will compare the efficacy of the vaccine with placebo using even larger cohorts that will include thousands of people. After phase II, the study could be expanded to other countries that have more cases of COVID-19 than China. Sinovac could partner with WHO and local regulators to implement the vaccine early in those at greatest risk of contracting the disease, including health workers, police, and first responders.

If successful, the company could produce up to 100 million doses of the vaccine and would need help from other vaccine manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The nature of the vaccine is also promising, according to the Mount Sinai virologist Florian Krammer's Icahn School of Medicine. That's because it's "old school," so it could be mass-produced by poorer countries and emerging markets.

While the first findings are promising, more research is required to determine the feasibility of the Sinovac vaccine. Some are concerned that the number of monkeys used is too small to produce relevant statistical data. Furthermore, the virus used in animals may differ slightly from that which is spreading worldwide. Ultimately, monkeys do not experience the most severe symptoms that SARS-CoV-2 causes in humans.

Hopefully, the next human trails will answer the lingering questions and provide additional data. Sinovac's research is available at this link as a preprint, meaning it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Image source: Claudia Greco / AGF / Shutterstock