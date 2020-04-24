Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mourn the tragic loss of a young fanatic

Prince harry and Meghan Markle are sending their deepest condolences to the Smallman family after the death of their 18-year-old daughter, Holly.
According to the Daily mail, the teenager died peacefully in her sleep on March 27. The media outlet stated that Holly was "seriously ill from birth with a number of complex conditions including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and chronic lung disease."
Her life-long battle with these conditions is how she and her family came to know the Royal. Smallman met the Duke of Sussex five years ago at the WellChild Awards, when he presented an award to Holly's younger sister, Ruby. And while the event was in recognition of Ruby's accomplishments as her sister's caretaker, Harry did his best to befriend the then-13-year-old girl. "He said, 'I just met your amazing sister and I thought there was no way I couldn't meet you too.' He sent everyone else out of the room and just spent time with the two of them, It was such an incredible moment, "the mother told the Daily mail.
The Prince once again gave the family a moment they will always treasure by sending a personally written letter reflecting his privilege of meeting Holly and his admiration for the Smallman family. He signed the letter: "Meghan and I send our most sincere and sincere condolences."
Hayley said the note conveyed "a sense of genuine care,quot; on the part of the 35-year-old. She shared, "For Prince Harry finding the time to send this email, knowing that Holly had that impact on him and that he cares so much, even in all this private turmoil he's going through, it just meant the world to us."
The WellChild organization continues to be a cause the Prince loves and spends his time with. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, Harry has participated in conference calls with parents and group members. He once told WellChild parents, "I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it is for you to have a child at 11 months of age. So to see what you guys are going through day by day, honestly, a lot respect for each of you. "
