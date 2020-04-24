Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mourn the tragic loss of a young fanatic

Prince harry and Meghan Markle are sending their deepest condolences to the Smallman family after the death of their 18-year-old daughter, Holly.

According to the Daily mail, the teenager died peacefully in her sleep on March 27. The media outlet stated that Holly was "seriously ill from birth with a number of complex conditions including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and chronic lung disease."

Her life-long battle with these conditions is how she and her family came to know the Royal. Smallman met the Duke of Sussex five years ago at the WellChild Awards, when he presented an award to Holly's younger sister, Ruby. And while the event was in recognition of Ruby's accomplishments as her sister's caretaker, Harry did his best to befriend the then-13-year-old girl. "He said, 'I just met your amazing sister and I thought there was no way I couldn't meet you too.' He sent everyone else out of the room and just spent time with the two of them, It was such an incredible moment, "the mother told the Daily mail.