President Trump signs $ 484 billion package to help small businesses, hospitals and expand testing – Up News Info

– President Donald Trump signed a $ 480 billion package on Friday to deliver aid to small businesses, hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing.

The United States House approved Measure 388-5 on Thursday. It is the latest attempt by lawmakers to mitigate the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The total invoice price is approximately $ 484 billion. It will add to already historic spending levels to tackle the pandemic by authorizing an additional $ 310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created to help small businesses struggling with the economic freeze caused by the coronavirus. Funding for the program ran out earlier this month, sparking a protest by

The business community.

Additionally, the legislation provides $ 75 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers to address coronavirus expenses and loss of revenue and $ 25 billion to facilitate and expand Covid-19 testing. Increased funding for testing comes at a time when there is widespread recognition that testing capacity should increase and improve as states consider when to reopen businesses and lift requests to stay home.

The legislation, though lawmakers refer to it as an "interim,quot; measure, amounts to Washington's latest historic effort to shore up the economy after a rescue package of more than $ 2 trillion along with other aid measures already approved by Congress .

