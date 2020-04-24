Porsha Williams video during Dish Nation makes fans laugh – check it out here

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account of one of her Dish Nation episodes, and managed to make her fans laugh. Check out the clip that Porsha shared on her social media account below.

One follower said, "I literally think about what I'm going to eat after @dishnation Hair: @gonakedhair custom wig."

Another fan said to Porsha: "I'm so tired of eating that I don't know what to do. I'm drinking now (merlot)" and someone else said: "you're going to lose that D boy with your silly antics! To the boys in the They don't like that crap. Also, stop holding out the cookies before I go out and get new ones! Sign D-Girl. "

One fan said, "I'm trying to change my snack habits. I need a quarantine bar," and someone else posted this message: "My current situation. I also dance while I think about food lol."

A fan exclaimed: ‘@ porsha4real, you are my favorite on the show. You make me laugh every episode of the dam, "and another follower also got excited about the RHOA star:" I love you Porsha, you make me laugh. Every time I see you.

Someone said to Porsha, 'I've cooked cornbread, broad beans, corn on the cob, broccoli, cauliflower, garlic prawns, black bean burgers, fries, tacos, tuna salad, and I've eaten about 50 bowls of cereal. since Saturday. I am so tired of this food. Even my refrigerator door has started to squeak. "

Another Instagram installer said to Porsha: ‘Girl, you are so dumb. I can always count on you to make me smile. "

Porsha shared some new photos with her and Dennis McKinley's daughter Pilar Jhena. PJ is shaking his own car and a really cool Gucci outfit in the photos.

Ad

People highly praised PJ in the comments, telling Porsha that she is growing up to be a beautiful young woman.



Post views:

0 0