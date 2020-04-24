Police find 1 dead, 1 injured while responding to a burglary call at North Richland Hills apartment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While responding to a burglary call from an apartment in North Richland Hills on Friday morning, police said they found a dead woman and another wounded woman inside the unit.

Police said they answered the call around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.

Officers who arrived discovered that a shooting had occurred that left one woman dead and another woman injured. Police said there were also two children inside the unit, but that they were not injured.

The injured victim was taken to hospital in an unknown condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said no suspects were found at the scene or around the complex.

Police continue to actively investigate the incident and are investigating what led to the robbery call.