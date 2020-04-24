Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut



A police report was reportedly filed against actress Kangana Ranaut over a video she had posted some time ago, in support of Sister Rangoli Chandel. A few days ago, Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended for allegedly spreading hate. The complaint has been filed by Mumbai resident Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer. According to reports, the complaint has mentioned: "It is pertinent to keep in mind that one sister calls for murders of genocide, violence and the other sister not only supports her despite criticism at the national level and the suspension of her Twitter account. it also gives a terrorist label to a sect … "



Deshmukh also accused the duo of misusing their influence, fame, and money to "promote hatred and imbalance,quot; in the country for personal gain.