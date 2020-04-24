Police and sheriff's investigating officer involved shootings at Denton Buc-ee & # 39; s – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police and members of the Denton County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of an involved officer shooting at the Buc-ee convenience store along Interstate-35E.

ONLY INFORMATION | The Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an officer was involved in shooting in Block 5000 of S. I-35E. According to reports, no deputy was injured. Any media inquiries can be directed to the Sheriff's Office. Avoid the area if possible. – Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) April 24, 2020

Little information is known so far, but a Up News Info 11 News team is on the scene.