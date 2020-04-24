Home Local News Police and sheriff's investigating officer involved shootings at Denton Buc-ee & #...

Police and sheriff's investigating officer involved shootings at Denton Buc-ee & # 39; s – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Police and sheriff's investigating officer involved shootings at Denton Buc-ee & # 39; s - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police and members of the Denton County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of an involved officer shooting at the Buc-ee convenience store along Interstate-35E.

Little information is known so far, but a Up News Info 11 News team is on the scene.

%MINIFYHTMLdc3736f0129b944faee986d9f4c259a412%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©