Photo dumped over 100 miles away during the Easter Tornado – Up News Info Tampa

– An Alabama man who recovered a photo that traveled more than 100 miles from Mississippi during an Easter tornado is sending it back after the owners were identified on social media.

Daniel Bailey said he was checking his property at Fosters for storm damage on Monday when he saw something strange.

"I thought it was garbage and I went to pick it up and saw it was a photo," he told WBMA.

There, in the middle of his 40-acre forest, he found a photo of three young children in Halloween costumes.

"It didn't even look like it was damaged, it wasn't even wet," he said.

Bailey shared the photo on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner. It was then that he learned that he belonged to a family in Moss, Mississippi.

Tornado blows images 120 miles from Mississippi to Alabama https://t.co/Lw541xZGea – KCCI News (@KCCINews) April 15, 2020

"I had seen it on Facebook and people had tagged me," said Bridgette Hutchinson, who is the little cheerleader in the photo.

The photo traveled from his family's Mississippi home that was destroyed by a tornado.

"It was really a shock, I couldn't believe it had been found in Alabama," he said.

Bailey plans to mail it to the family this week.

"I know it's good for the family to get some of those memories back," he said. "They can't replace everything that was lost, but at least they can get something back."