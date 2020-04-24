Patty Hearst Kidnapping Drama "Mizmoon" in process with Clear Horizon – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Clear Horizon, a Los Angeles-based producer and sales firm, is preparing a landmark thriller about the Symbionese Liberation Army and the kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst.

Mizmoon It will tell the story of Patricia ‘Mizmoon’ Soltisyk, the radicalized college mix who co-founded the terrorist group with her lesbian lover and a fugitive convict with an obsession with weapons and explosives. The group carried out bank robberies and murders in the 1970s and kidnapped the heir Hearst, the granddaughter of American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. Soltysik was one of six SLA members killed in a shootout with the LAPD in the mid-1970s.

Clear Horizon founder David Brown, executive producer of the recent adaptation of Julianne Moore-Michelle Williams After the wedding, will make his directorial debut on the project, which he will produce with Cynthia Greening and Todd Lundbohm. The script comes from Greening and Tony Clarno, with reviews by Reinhard Denke.

The project is out of cast. Filming is scheduled for Los Angeles later this year, the cast and COVID-19 allow it. We are told that the team is working with public domain material, so we have not needed to acquire life rights.

Patty Hearst and the SLA have spawned multiple screen projects over the years, including a 1988 movie directed by Paul Schrader and a 2004 PBS document by Robert Stone.

Recently produced brown The gravedigger's wife starring Shannyn Sossamon and John Brotherton and Chasing nightmares starring Anne Heche and Graham McTavish.

Brown said: "We not only seek to drive some of our projects, but we want to spread the word to other filmmakers who need funds or partnerships. We still have our doors open right now. "