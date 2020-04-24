Patriots center David Andrews is ready to play when the NFL returns

It is not yet known what will happen to the next NFL season due to the development of the coronavirus pandemic, even while the draft is underway. But in an Instagram post Thursday night, Patriots center David Andrews said he's ready to play whenever he can.

"I know 2020 has affected everyone in ways we could not have imagined before," he wrote below a video from the Gillette Stadium sideline. "But with the draft in the coming days, many dreams will come true for many players who enter the league. During this time there has been a lot of time to reflect on the past, the present and the future.

"Looking to the future, I am excited to have the opportunity to play the game I love again." When and however the nfl season looks like, I am thankful that I will be able to compete again with my teammates and coaches. Go pat yourself.

Andrews, who signed with New England after being removed from the draft in 2015, missed out last season after being hospitalized with a blood clot in his lung in August. He addressed his "dangerous,quot; diagnosis in early April and said he was "ready to go back,quot; to soccer.