Paradigm President Greg Bestick Announces Retirement – Up News Info

Greg Bestick, an 11-year Paradigm veteran who moved from COO to agency president, has just announced his retirement to company employees. They tell us that he is leaving amicably.

Paradigm President and CEO Sam Gores said, “Greg played a vital role in the growth and success of the agency. I am always grateful to him. I couldn't have asked for a more capable executive and advisor these past eleven years. Greg and I have become close friends, and I wish you the happiest and most deserved retirement as we seek to write the next Paradigm chapter. "

Here's the email Bestick just sent to the gang at Paradigm:

From Greg Bestick's desk

In February 2009, I came to work for Paradigm on a three-month consulting contract. Three very rewarding months and eleven years later, I am moving into the next phase of my life and retiring from full-time work. This was the longest time I have ever spent at a job in my life. With much. What kept me tied to this particular place for so long?

Mainly it was the people. So many who are not only capable and talented workers, but genuinely good human beings. Fargo and Metzger and Tantleff and the entire New York team. Monterrey, the foundation of our music business, Dan and Fred and Chip and Jonathan and the entire next generation of Pinkus, Hasson, Atamian, Greisch, McSwiggin, Nalpant, Schultz and so on. The other musical foundation, in New York, Marty, Larry, then Galle and Marquis and everything they built over the years. The talent and the enlightened people in LA, Rand and Andrew and Alisa and Andy and Bill and Mark. Ben Weiss and Scott Melrose unite film / tv and music. All the agencies we partner with and then take them under the store: AM Solo with Paul, Lee, Meyer, Cody; Windish with Tom and Sam Hunt; those super awesome Brits in Coda, Tom, Alex and James. X-ray Steve and Ian, Garry and Ron from the other Monterey. All the talented and hard-working people who spin the wheels, Craig and Stephanie and the legal staff, Ben Scott, Sara Pullman and the operations group, Jess Dennis and Dave Hallybone and the finance / accounting teams from across the business, Joe and Steph and Lori And many others who taught me, challenged me, collaborated with me. Thank you.

Most importantly, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Sam. Over the years, I've always seen him trying to do the right thing when it comes to treating people fairly and humanely. In a ruthless business filled with people willing to take shortcuts, Sam stood out as someone sensitive, ethical, and supportive. It pains me to see the nonsense that has been published in the press about him. That is not the person I know and respect and with whom I worked closely for over a decade.

I especially want to thank Jessica McCrary. Part general Patton, part Mary Poppins, makes everything seem fun and effortless. Day after day, she kept pointing me in the right direction. I predict great things for her in the future.

Let's face it, this is a business you find yourself trapped in. He moves fast, he is always in the current conversation, it requires nervousness, strategy, finesse and hard work. It has been very satisfying to build the business, help put the pieces together, work with incredibly talented artists, and create something respected and desirable for others in our world. No one saw a global pandemic coming. Nothing emerging on the other side of this will not change. It is a challenge, but also an opportunity to reimagine so many things: the work environment, how we interact, how we distribute and consume content, how we break careers, how we develop strategies and manage globally. What you have in front of you is tremendous trauma and tremendous opportunity.

Paradigm now has to regroup. But the base is there, the talent is there, the opportunity to rebuild the business in a new and stronger way is there. All it takes is teamwork and the willingness to see and fight for a better and more hopeful future.

Dealing with all of you on your good and not so good days has made the years fly by. I really enjoyed the challenge, but I've been trying to get to the next chapter in my life for a while, and now is the time. Instead of living in New York and Los Angeles, I will visit those places and settle in to do the things you do on the Maine coast. I have some mountains, real and metaphorical, I want to climb while I still can. But stay in touch. I want to hear about your traumas and triumphs. And of course I will always be here to provide my support or assistance when needed. I am proud to have worked with you and appreciate the friendships that will last this time. I will miss you.

Much love and respect,

Greg

This outlet is much friendlier than others at the agency, a powerhouse in the music tour business. At the start of the coronavirus, Paradigm chief Sam Gores announced "temporary layoffs" of up to 200 employees, including numerous veteran literary agents. One of them, Debbee Klein, launched a fairly contentious lawsuit. Things calmed down on April 6, when Gores sent an internal email seeking to reassure the rest of the staff about what the future held for the agency. Among the proclamations was that Gores established an undisclosed amount of "interim financing" to keep the agency afloat for the foreseeable future, established a $ 1.1 million fund to assist those employees in temporary layoffs, and extended their health coverage to June. Gores also revealed that he will not receive a paycheck for the rest of the year and possibly more, until the music tour agency recovers in the future.