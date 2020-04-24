Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break

SEDAN – Organizers of a year-long international Arctic science expedition say they have found a way to move forward despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic's closure, but it will require a three-week break on mission.

Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research said Friday that the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the High Arctic next month and traverse the surrounding sea ice to meet two German ships bringing in supplies and crew replacements. .

The move is necessary because travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus make a planned air or sea replenishment from Norway or Russia impossible.

Expedition leader Markus Rex told The Associated Press that the blockade could have sunk the rest of the mission.

"For a long time he was on the razor's edge and there was even a possibility that the expedition would have to be interrupted," he said.

The 140 million euro ($ 158 million) expedition began last September with 100 scientists and crew from 17 nations, including the United States, France, China and Britain. Their goal is to study the impact of global warming on the Arctic and to improve the scientific models used to forecast how the climate will change around the world.

As temperatures in the Arctic plummeted and the ocean surface froze last fall, scientists built an ice research camp with the Polarstern as the base.

Rex said members of the expedition will have to pause numerous scientific measurements during the three-week supply period, but that this was preferable to abandoning the mission entirely.

"In view of the massive challenge caused by the global pandemic, we are very pleased to be able to do this," he said. If all goes well, the Polarstern will return to his research post and continue the expedition until October as scheduled.

Two Twin Otter planes arriving through Canada were able to land on the ice next to the Polarstern on Wednesday and pick up seven team members who urgently needed to return home, but the planes were too small to allow crew rotation and refueling. necessary.

Rex said new crew members arriving by ship to replace those currently on board the Polarstern will first need to spend 14 days in quarantine in the German port city of Bremerhaven, to ensure they are free of coronaviruses.

Being isolated from the rest of the world in a sea of ​​ice has given those on the expedition little benefits that are not possible elsewhere at this time, Rex said.

"It is one of the last human communities in the world where hundreds of people can barbecue together," he said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak