Packers fans are unhappy with Jordan Love's pick; Green Bay GM explains first-round pick

The Packers caused quite a stir during the first round of the NFL Draft by trading for the No. 26 overall pick and selecting Utah state quarterback Jordan Love. It was an amazing choice considering, you know, the Aaron Rodgers guy still exists.

Green Bay could have aimed for another offensive piece in a win move now after the team finished 13-3 and nearly reached the Super Bowl last season. Instead, Love's choice left many Packers fans wondering what the main office was thinking.

MORE: Why did the Packers select Jordan Love?

A small sample of Twitter's reaction …

The Jackasses not only wasted this selection, but gave more to trade. Wasted selections … for no reason. 2 years of wasted first picks. We need players who are going to play to improve the team. – Pete Meyer (@ PeteMeyer19) April 24, 2020

I just don't understand why it wasn't a receiver. – Stevie Wonder1369 (@ wonder1369) April 24, 2020

WELCOME TO THE BANK! WE HAVE AARON RODGERS. STUPID COLLECTION. – Ezequiel Marrone (@EzequielMarrone) April 24, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🥱🥱🧢🧢 we need defense and another receiver – Jay (@JK ____ 8) April 24, 2020

And now we don't have the WR, TE, LB, and OL yet, we just need 2nd, 3rd, and 5th round picks before our usual lot of 6th and 7th round picks that are rarely beginners … such a miscalculation massive by GM …. – Jeff Olsen (@ skibum624) April 24, 2020

And Instagram …

Packers announce the election of Jordan Love on Instagram https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c3/34/jordan-love-packers-instagram-042420jpg_n43vyluyfat51xzjn04ipqkf6.jpg?t=-1396123151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



So why did Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst take the opportunity to add Love to the roster?

"As for his skill set, he's a very natural pitcher, he can do all pitches, he's a very good athlete, he's the kind of size we're looking for," Gutekunst said through Packers.com. "I think there is some crude in him, but I think he has everything in front of him. And we really like the guy."

Gutekunst does not believe Love will replace Rodgers as the starting quarterback in the short term, and admits that recruiting Love is a "long-term decision."

"Aaron has been around for a long time and he knows what we're playing for now," Gutekunst said Thursday night. "We have the best quarterback in the National Football League and we plan to have him for a while competing for championships. I think he will be a professional. He is playing for things of an inherited, historical type. I know he is very, very motivated."

Perhaps Rodgers will eventually pass the baton to Love on the road, similar to how Rodgers took over the offense after sitting behind Brett Favre for the first three years of his career.

Unfortunately for Gutekunst, many "Cheeseheads,quot; are not interested in Love's potential. They want that Vince Lombardi trophy now, and Love is not ready to make an immediate impact.