Osbournes cheer on COVID-19 medical workers with designer face masks

Kelly Osbourne and her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, have released the protective gear to the staff of Royal Bournemouth Hospital after she launched the #MaskedMondays initiative.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, his manager wife Sharon Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne He surprised hospital staff in the UK with a shipment of sparkling designer face masks.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne launched the #MaskedMondays initiative on social media earlier this month, in an effort to encourage fans to heed advice from World Health Organization officials to wear face covers in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He also wanted to use the campaign to highlight some of his favorite designs from the creators, many of whom are donating a percentage of the proceeds to coronavirus relief charities.

This week (begins April 20), Kelly and her parents had a pack of 15 designer facial masks, for Lady Gaga Collaborator Perry Meek, delivered to medical workers at Royal Bournemouth Hospital, where her friend, Lorraine Knott, works for the National Health Service.

"Everyone was very happy when I brought them in. The rest of our shift was a laugh and the masks really raised everyone's morale. It was really lovely," Knott told the Bournemouth Echo.

"Obviously we can't use them when we treat patients, but when patients see us using them, it really makes them happy."

The staff also received a selection of caps and T-shirts, courtesy of Ozzy and Sharon, to change into after their shifts ended.

Kelly has since shared Echo's article on Twitter, captioning it, "It was a pleasure helping you!"