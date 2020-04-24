Orange County reports 33 new cases, opens tests to all residents experiencing symptoms – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials on Friday reported 33 new cases of the new coronavirus and no new deaths, totaling 1,845 cases and 36 deaths across the county.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 158 on Thursday to 150 on Friday, although the number of patients in intensive care units increased from 59 to 63. Overall, there have been 170 cases of coronavirus in county nursing homes, with 102 residents and 68 employees. diagnosed with COVID-19.

County officials have hired a temporary staffing agency to ensure that appropriate emergency medical technicians assist in the event that nursing home employees refuse to report to work.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the county would ensure that all members of a nursing home who want to be tested for COVID-19 can be tested.

"In the next 30 days, anyone who wants to get tested can get tested," said Kim. "That is the goal."

RELATED: Even More Dangerous Heat, Powerful Winds to Drop in Southland on Friday

Two Huntington Valley Health Care Center residents in Huntington Beach, 77 and 79, died this week. Another 14 patients were hospitalized and 24 staff members tested positive.

Two residents of the Anaheim Health Center in Anaheim also died of causes related to the coronavirus. Fourteen employees and 33 patients also tested positive, although none of them had to be hospitalized.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases in the county, 33 were people under the age of 18, 144 were between 18-24, 300 were between 25-34, 266 were between 35-44, 717 were between 45-64 and 384 were 65 years old, or plus. Men account for 53% of the county's cases and 64% of its deaths.

Count Orange sheriff's officials reported that 26 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, and tests on 37 other inmates were negative. The department is awaiting the results of five additional tests.

To date, none of the inpatients have required hospitalization and 12 have recovered from the disease. The number of deputies who test positive remains three.

RELATED: Coronavirus Forces California To Stop Plastic Bag Ban And 10-cent Charge

The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the county is 22,083.

Before abruptly resigning this week, David Souleles, the agency's deputy director of public health services, announced six test sites scattered across the county.

Residents who have coronavirus-related symptoms, who are uninsured or cannot be tested through their healthcare provider, can go to the AltaMed sites in Anaheim and Santa Ana, as well as the Comprehensive Clinic in Nhan Hoa Health Care in Garden Grove and various UC Irvine Health sites.

Previously, the county was only testing critically ill patients due to a shortage of test kits, according to Souleles, but "now we are opening it to anyone who is symptomatic."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)