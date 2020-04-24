Open-air restaurant reopens in Colleyville – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Restaurants in Colleyville reopened outdoor seating areas for customers on Friday morning, making it one of the first cities in North Texas to break delivery and take-away restrictions alone.

Customers came from Mid-cities, Irving and Dallas to support the decision, leading to an hour's wait for lunch in some places.

In Rio Mambo, dozens of cars occupied parking spaces marked "patio only," while servers wore gloves and clear plastic face shield.

Gloria's Latin kitchen set up sidewalk tables in front of other businesses that closed in an effort to serve more customers than her regular patio could accommodate.

"I've seen people be responsible everywhere I've gone," said Ted Price, who made the decision to reopen his Costa Vida location.

He had removed a few tables outside to make sure people were kept far enough apart, and the staff regularly cleaned the surfaces, and said he believed it was safe to reopen.

Mayor Richard Newton's proclamation, which allowed the reopening, raised questions earlier in the week about possible opposition to Governor Greg Abbott's most recent term.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, Newton said he had spoken to the attorney general's office, and did not require that he make any changes.

In a guide published online by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a document states in bold and underline that dining "inside,quot; is what the Governor's order prohibits.

The specific language of the order also indicates that it only replaces local orders that restrict companies that should be able to operate. It does not mention how it affects local orders that expand those services.

Colleyville's order also allowed salons and gyms to reopen by appointment, and clients to keep their distance.

Few if any of those establishments appeared to be open in town on Friday. A gym owner told Up News Info 11 News that there were still too many variables and requirements to safely reopen.