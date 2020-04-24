One Direction members tell Liam Payne to shut up about their meeting

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; He reveals that his bandmates are unhappy with him for constantly making comments about their upcoming meeting in interviews.

Up News Info –

Liam Payne refused to say anything more about the speculated Only one direction reunion: after one of his bandmates threatened to throw eggs at his house if he doesn't keep quiet.

The "Strip That Down" singer stepped into the hot water after apparently confirming plans for a comeback to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary later this year, and told the UK television showGood morning great britain"(GMB) Friday, April 24, 2020 "has already said too much" on the subject.

"I can't tell you too much because I've already said too much," he said. "There has been a threat from one of the members that he is going to kill my house if I say something else, so I don't want that to happen."

He added: "It has been nice, we have been talking much more to each other. The lines of communication are much more open with everyone. I think we have realized how special it is to reach a 10-year anniversary of anything really."

Reflecting on the success of the group, which was formed on the UK television show "Factor X"In 2010, he shared," To have gone as far as we did and to have had the success that we had and still be here today and receive all the stuff from the fans, it's really nice, so we're definitely feeling how special it is and making sure that we are telling ourselves that. "

While fans were convinced that the group will reunite after Liam, Niall Horan, Harry Stylesand Louis Tomlinson all re-followed ex-member Zayn Malik On Twitter, five years after his sensational departure from the band, the "Bedroom Floor" star later suggested that Zayn would not be returning.

During the "GMB" chat, he joked about "bringing Alesso (DJ friend and collaborator) as the fifth member," hinting that the group will meet in four parts.