Nova Scotia cries at an awkward moment

For Canada and particularly Nova Scotia, it was a terrible week in the midst of an awkward moment. A town that was once best known for a dance hall became a scene of horror and the starting point for the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history: 22 victims plus the killer.
As is often the case after such dire events, Dan Bilefsky, Catherine Porter, and I set out to commemorate at least some of the people who died. The large number of people in this case made it impossible to write as much as I would have liked about each of them. They included Mountie, who was a mentor to young women, a family of three, a woman out for a walk, and a beloved elementary school teacher.
"There is no template for this," said one of the organizers of Friday's online vigil to remind victims of Catherine. "We all feel so helpless."
My family was faced with the question of how to replace the traditional funeral last month when my aunt, Frances Cornwall died of causes unrelated to the virus here in Ottawa. A World War II veteran who performed in England with the Canadian Army Show, was buried in a town near Windsor, Ontario. Our solution was, in effect, to delay. There was a private burial service with four family members. (I stayed in Ottawa). At most these days, there will be a bigger commemoration every time the virus allows it.
Catherine appeared on The Daily, The Times podcast, on Friday with the poignant story of how Wayne Irwin, a former minister of the United Church of Canada, commemorated the life of Flora May Litt-Irwin, who died of causes unrelated to the coronavirus in late March.
Together with friends and family, Mr. Irwin created an online service that included elements of a stele, while Zoom provided an alternative to visits.
(Listens: A new way to cry)
When Nova Scotia focused on the duel, more details emerged about the nightmare that started on Saturday night. On Friday we learned that it was preceded by a dispute that led to the assassin's partner being tied up. She escaped, hid in the woods overnight, and was able to warn police that she was posing as an officer and was driving one of her four police cars.
(Read: Police Seek Reason For Canada Slaughter By Prosthesis Dentist)
There have also been questions about the use of Twitter in place of the police's emergency alert system to warn people about the killings and tell them to stay inside. An independent police investigative agency is also investigating why officers shot at a fire room that was used as an emergency response center. And how did the killer, who did not have a firearms license, manage to bring various weapons from the United States?
The answers to those questions will come. For now, Canada is in mourning.
There are suggestions that Prince Edward Island could ease its coronavirus-related restrictions relatively soon. And this week Saskatchewan released his five stages to reopen the province since its closure.
But throughout the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have emphasized that not all provinces are created equal. And there has been little suggestion that prime ministers in large provinces like Ontario or Quebec, where the military is now assisting in long-term care homes, seek an island with a population of only 157,000.
Donald G. McNeil Jr., my longtime science and pest colleague from the Science and Health desks, was one of the first reporters to forecast the current world situation. Now he has written a comprehensive and sobering analysis of what to expect next. "We are facing a sad future," said a prominent doctor.
Despite its headline, many, perhaps most, of the challenges explored in the article apply equally to Canada. Please take time to read it.
(Read: Coronavirus in America: the year ahead)
Much of the reopening discussion in the United States has focused on figuring out how to get professional sports back on track, even if it involves playing in empty arenas and stadiums.
Matthew Futterman, deputy sports editor for the Times, found that the rush to play movement is unlikely to get much support in Canada.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Forward it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.