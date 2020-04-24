Nova Scotia cries at an awkward moment

My family was faced with the question of how to replace the traditional funeral last month when my aunt, Frances Cornwall died of causes unrelated to the virus here in Ottawa. A World War II veteran who performed in England with the Canadian Army Show, was buried in a town near Windsor, Ontario. Our solution was, in effect, to delay. There was a private burial service with four family members. (I stayed in Ottawa). At most these days, there will be a bigger commemoration every time the virus allows it.