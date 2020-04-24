Northrop Grumman wins new AARGM missile contract, this time for $ 165 million – Defense Blog

Northrop Grumman, one of the largest defense contractors in the US. The US has received a new contract for the AGM-88E Advanced Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) missile from the US Navy. USA

The US Navy USA Awarded Northrop Grumman for full rate production (FRP) of lot 9 of the AGM-88E AARGM missiles in March, according to a company press release.

Assets will include round missiles and captive air training missiles for the US Navy. USA And foreign military sales.

"AARGM provides the US Navy and its allies with unmatched protection to detect and defeat surface-to-air threats regardless of threat tactics and capabilities," said Gordon Turner, vice president of advanced weapons for Northrop Grumman. .

In December 2019, Northrop Grumman celebrated the milestone delivery of the 1000 AGM-88E missile.

A ceremony at the Northrop Grumman production facility in Northridge, California, commemorated the occasion. Attendees of the event included senior officers from the US Navy. USA, Civilians, industry partners and past and present employees working in the program.

Northrop Grumman's AARGM is a supersonic tactical air-launch missile system, upgrading legacy AGM-88 HARM systems with advanced capabilities to perform suppression and destruction of enemy air defense missions. AARGM is the most advanced system for pilots against today's modern surface-to-air threats. It is capable of quickly attacking land and sea air defense threats, as well as flashy and urgent targets.

AARGM is a US Navy International Cooperative Major Defense Acquisition Program. USA And the Italian Air Force with the US Navy. USA As an executive agent. AARGM is currently implemented and supports operational requirements for the US Navy and Marine Corps. USA The missile is integrated into the weapon systems in the FA-18C / D Hornet, FA-18E / F Super Hornet, the EA-18G Growler aircraft, and the Tornado Electronic Combat and Reconnaissance (ECR) aircraft used by the Italian Air Force.