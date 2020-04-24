North Texas economy faces recovery in a "U,quot; shape; Slow but "bright as always,quot; future – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As businesses across North Texas reopen their plans, the economic recovery could be slow and possibly even short-lived.

The most optimistic outlook is a "V,quot; recovery where there is a rapid rebound as soon as the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted.

Other economists fear a "W,quot; shaped recovery where an initial recovery is short-lived and followed by a second economic recession. Economists say a resurgence of the coronavirus in the fall could lead to the second recession.

However, most economists now forecast a U-shaped recovery for North Texas, where the economy may be at the bottom for a while, but would eventually see a rebound.

Comerica Bank chief economist Robert Dye said he is confident the economy will recover, but advises people not to be overly optimistic or pessimistic.

Dye said he believes COVID-19's hangover could last until 2021 and even part of 2022.

"We won't go back where we started next week, but we're going to get through this," he said.

However, the inevitable change in the economy could put North Texas at an advantage over much of the country, experts say.

SMU economist Bud Weinstein said that within a year, not only could the region's economy be on the right track to recovery, but it could be experiencing growth.

He said the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in Texas compared to other parts of the country, along with a strong economy before the pandemic, will put North Texas at a distinct advantage.

"Once the virus dissipates, we will see renewed growth," he said. "We are going to see many more companies relocating and expanding here from the east coast and west coast … So while things are looking pretty bleak right now, the future for our region is as bright as ever."