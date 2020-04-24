Nintendo says 160,000 accounts were hacked for security breach – BGR

Nintendo of Japan confirms that around 160,000 Nintendo accounts were illegally accessed using connected Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDs).

Hackers were able to view the account's nickname, email address, country, and date of birth, as well as make purchases with credit cards and PayPal accounts.

Nintendo says that, thankfully, hackers were unable to see credit card numbers.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Days after reports of Nintendo accounts accessed by unauthorized parties began appearing online, Nintendo of Japan confirmed that there was indeed a breach. On a new support page, the company says the IDs and passwords have been "illegally obtained by some means other than our service,quot; to log in to Nintendo accounts using Nintendo's Network IDs (NNID), and reveals that this has been going on since the beginning of April.

To address the issue, Nintendo has disabled the ability to access a Nintendo Account using an NNID, and has reset the passwords for each Nintendo Account that may have been affected by the breach. NNIDs were used on Wii U and 3DS, and were expected to once serve as the account system standard for future Nintendo hardware, but the NNID was superseded by the Nintendo Account when the Switch was released.

Nintendo says it will notify affected users by email when their NNID and Nintendo Account passwords have been reset. If you receive one of these emails, make sure you don't use a password you've used before. Also, if you were logging into your Nintendo account with your NNID, please use your Nintendo account information in the future.

Also, if you were using the same password for your Nintendo account and your NNID, Nintendo says hackers could have used any remaining balance on your account, as well as your registered credit / debit card or PayPal account to make purchases on My Nintendo. Store and Nintendo eShop. If you find an unauthorized transaction in your account, please contact Nintendo for a refund.

According to Nintendo of Japan, around 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been accessible since early April, and third parties may have seen your nickname, date of birth, country or region, and email address. However, Nintendo says those third parties could not have seen their credit card number. Nintendo encourages everyone who has not yet done so to set up two-step verification on their Nintendo accounts in the future.

The silver lining here is that anyone who doesn't have a Wii U or 3DS should be fine. The root of the problem seems to be the Nintendo Network ID, and if you bought a Switch to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons After skipping the era of Wii U and 3DS, you don't have a NNID that can be used to infiltrate your account. However, even if you don't have a NNID, everyone with a Switch should configure two-step verification.

Image Source: Nintendo