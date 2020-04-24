Nintendo confirms 160,000 Nintendo accounts accessed in hacking attempts

Nintendo is disabling the ability to log into a Nintendo account through a Nintendo Network ID (NNID), after 160,000 accounts have been affected by hacking attempts. Nintendo says that login IDs and passwords "illegally obtained by any means other than our service,quot; have been used since early April to gain access to accounts.

Nicknames, date of birth, country, and email addresses may have been accessed during the breach, and some accounts have experienced fraudulent purchases. Nintendo now recommends that all users enable two-factor authentication. That's something you should use for all of your online accounts.

Passwords are now being reset for affected accounts, and Nintendo is disabling the ability to log in to a primary Nintendo Account through an NNID. These older NNIDs were used for 3DS and Wii U devices. Nintendo's latest Switch console uses a newer Nintendo account system, which until today could be linked to these older accounts.

Affected users will also receive an email notification, and the company warns that if you have used the same password for a NNID and a Nintendo account, then "your balance and registered credit card / PayPal may be used illegally on My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop. "

Reports earlier this week suggested that some accounts had been breached and people had been using them to buy digital items like bundles of Fortnite VBucks. Nintendo is asking affected users to contact the company so they can investigate the purchase history and cancel purchases.