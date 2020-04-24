Ninja Draft Pick & # 39; s Mama Manhandles Blonde Girlfriend on National TV!

Isaiah Wilson, an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia, was drafted into the NFL last night, according to MTO News. He was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the 24th pick in the NFL draft.

Isaiah, who is from Brooklyn, was home when she heard the news, with her mother and girlfriend. And it's pretty clear that the two ladies in your life don't love each other.

When Isaiah's name was called, his girlfriend immediately jumped onto her lap, and started hugging and kissing her NFL boyfriend. But Isaiah's mom didn't appreciate that the blonde had all the camera time. So she grabbed the woman and pulled her away from Isaiah.

Then he tossed the blonde aside like a rag doll. Isaiah did not expect that, and he looked horrified.

