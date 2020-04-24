Nick Cordero's wife reveals that her man is officially COVID-19 free

Chances are Nick Cordero is finally coming out of his COVID-19 nightmare. Page Six picked up an Instagram post from his wife, Amanda Kloots, in which she said her 41-year-old husband tested negative for the coronavirus not once but twice.

In other words, it appears that COVID-19 has finally been removed from your system. Former Radio City Rockette said today in her IG story that she had good news. Imitating his baby, he said, "Dad had two negative COVID-19 tests today!"

Amanda explained that she and the doctors believe the virus has finally disappeared and are now dealing with the recovery process. Kloots thanked God for her husband's health. As previously reported, Nick has been unconscious and on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for almost a month.

This week, however, Amanda said she was slowly improving, despite the fact that the Broadway actor had to have her leg removed. On Thursday, Kloots explained what one of his doctors told him. Amanda claimed that her MRI showed nothing shocking, and there was no reason she couldn't wake up.

Kloots admitted that it was all very worrying because he was sedative-free for 12 days and still had not got up. While it is widely known that the coronavirus could cause death, amputation stories in the media have been relatively rare.

Surprisingly, San Francisco Gate reported last week that the actor's right leg had to be removed. Bridget Hill collected the Gate report on April 19, which revealed that the actor underwent surgery due to COVID-19 complications.

Last Saturday, at IG, Amanda said her man managed to get out of surgery but lost his leg. Nick was taking blood thinners to help clear blood clots, but was causing other problems in his body, including internal bleeding.

They had to remove Nick's blood thinners and then remove his leg, otherwise a blood clot could have traveled to his heart and killed him.



