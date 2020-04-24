Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Has Negatively Tested Coronavirus

Nick CorderoDe's wife is giving an update on her health battle.

Amanda Kloots He took advantage of his Instagram story on Friday morning to share "good news,quot; with his followers about the recovery of the Broadway star from Coronavirus.

"Good news, Dad had two negative COVID tests! Yay!" Amanda said in a video with the couple's son. "Which means that we believe the virus is out of your system and now we are just dealing with recovery and recovering your body from all the repercussions of the virus."

"But COVID is two negative tests, which means we hope the virus is gone from Nick," Amanda continued. "Thank God!"

Nick, who has been in a medically induced coma, was first hospitalized in March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 41-year-old man tested negative for the Coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test. That third test was positive.

Just a few days ago, Nick had to have his leg amputated in the middle of his health battle.