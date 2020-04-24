Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Has Negatively Tested Coronavirus

Nick CorderoDe's wife is giving an update on her health battle.
Amanda Kloots He took advantage of his Instagram story on Friday morning to share "good news,quot; with his followers about the recovery of the Broadway star from Coronavirus.
"Good news, Dad had two negative COVID tests! Yay!" Amanda said in a video with the couple's son. "Which means that we believe the virus is out of your system and now we are just dealing with recovery and recovering your body from all the repercussions of the virus."
"But COVID is two negative tests, which means we hope the virus is gone from Nick," Amanda continued. "Thank God!"
Nick, who has been in a medically induced coma, was first hospitalized in March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 41-year-old man tested negative for the Coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test. That third test was positive.
Just a few days ago, Nick had to have his leg amputated in the middle of his health battle.
"We are on Nick Day 18 being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We received some difficult news yesterday," Amanda told her followers on social media over the weekend. "Basically, we had problems with his right leg with clotting and drawing blood to the toes. And that's not happening with the surgery and all that."
"So they took it in blood thinners for clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other problems: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in their intestines," he shared. "So we took it off the blood thinners, but that was going to cause some clotting in the right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today."
He later told fans that Nick was "recovering well,quot; after the surgery.
Noam Galai / Getty Images for beyond yoga
On Thursday, Amanda turned to her Instagram story to update Nick's followers, discussing her MRI of her brain and spine.
"The doctors said there was nothing on the MRI to show that he would not wake up, which is surprising news. We are very happy about that because it was a big concern for all of us," he shared. "However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days without sedation. Doctors believe he should have woken up by now."
Amanda added that because Nick was "very sedated,quot; for 13 days prior to this, she is "waiting and praying Nick wakes up every day."
She told her fans, "By putting that energy and positivity out there, because I think it will. It's Nick's time and when he wakes up, we will all be there to celebrate."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML28b1a11181de7ee4f02f01a0b46e478a12%%MINIFYHTML28b1a11181de7ee4f02f01a0b46e478a13%