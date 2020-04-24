Nick Cordero still has not regained consciousness days after amputation of leg

Instagram

Offering an update on the condition of the Broadway star, wife Amanda Kloots admits that she waits and prays every day he wakes up, as it has been 12 days without sedation for him.

Nick CorderoAmanda Kloots' wife is concerned that the Broadway star has yet to regain consciousness of her sedation, after doctors told her that "she should have woken up already."

Amanda has been using Instagram to keep Nick's followers updated on his condition, after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this year in the midst of his battle with the coronavirus. Since then, doctors have been forced to amputate his leg after suffering a series of blood clotting problems that made his recovery from Covid-19 difficult.

While Nick is making "progress" in his health battle, Amanda revealed in a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 23 that doctors have voiced concerns that the 41-year-old man should have regained consciousness at this time. .

"Right now, we are in a waiting game," he said. "The doctors said there was nothing on the MRI to show that he won't wake up, which is surprising news."

"However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days without sedation, today is the 12th day. Doctors think he should have woken up by now … We are, you know, waiting and praying every day that Nick wakes up and sets that energy and that positivity out there because I think it will, it's in 'Nick time' and when it wakes up, we'll all be here to celebrate. "

Nick's doctors are now considering unplugging him from his ventilator and other machines that are used to aid his recovery, Amanda added.

"He is completely without blood pressure medication, which is excellent, and they are also trying to reduce dialysis attendance, which is excellent," he said. "So while we wait for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning his body out of attendance, which is great news, great news. Little wins."

Following the amputation of Nick's leg, a GoFundMe page was created to help Amanda cover her medical expenses, and the total raised to date amounts to a staggering $ 426,970 (£ 343,433).