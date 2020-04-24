Nick Cordero, affected by the coronavirus, clears up after amputation of the leg

WENN

The comatose Broadway actor was made clear after an arduous battle with the coronavirus that led to the loss of one of his legs due to complications.

Broadway star Nick Cordero He is progressing in his battle with the coronavirus after testing COVID-19 negative twice, despite remaining unconscious.

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital since last month, March 2020, when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

It tested negative for COVID-19 at the time, but as his condition worsened, it was discovered that Cordero had actually contracted the virus and ended up amputating his right leg last weekend, April 18, 2020, after experiencing blood flow problems.

The 41-year-old man remains in a coma, but on Friday April 24, 2020, his wife Amanda Kloots revealed that they had received some positive news: the coronavirus was no longer in their system.

"Good news, Dad had two negative COVID tests. Yay!" She shared a post on her Instagram story timeline, in which she appeared with her baby son, Elvis.

She continued, "We believe the virus is out of your system and now we are just dealing with recovery and recovering your body from all the repercussions of the virus. But COVID is two negative tests, which means we hope the virus is out. Nick (sic) Thank God. "

The news came a day after Kloots admitted that doctors were concerned that Cordero had not yet regained consciousness, noting that "he should have already woken up."

"The doctors said there was nothing on the MRI to show that he would not wake up, which is amazing. We are very happy about that because it was a big concern for all of us," he said. "However, he has not woken up and 12 days have passed without sedation …"

"We are, you know, waiting and praying every day for Nick to wake up and put that energy and that positivity out there because I think he will. He's in & # 39; Nick time & # 39; and when he wakes up, we'll all be here to celebrate. "