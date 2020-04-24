NHL executive Colin Campbell explains the criteria for & # 39; central cities & # 39; to help end the season

After weeks of rumors, it appears that a plan to end the NHL season has risen to the top of the list.

A proposal to organize games in some select "central cities,quot;, possibly one by division, has continued to gain ground with the league. On Friday, Colin Campbell, NHL senior executive vice president and director of hockey operations, reiterated what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday night; that previous plans to host games in neutral site arenas in places like North Dakota and New Hampshire could not have worked.

"We need to have an NHL arena," he said Friday on Sportsnet's "Central Hockey,quot;. “There was talk about North Dakota and other places. We need an NHL stadium that is ready for the game, that is all ready and ready for broadcast, for NHL games. They need four changing rooms within those arenas to play the number of games they need to play each day. Hotels must be adequate and what our players need. "

MORE: Bettman on league comeback, draft: "We don't live in a perfect world anymore,quot;

Current favorites are believed to include PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, home of the Hurricanes, and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of The Wild. Arizona Coyotes are also eager to host. However, Campbell said the NHL is carefully considering the options available.

"There are a number of criteria," said the longtime league executive. "Is it a friendly center? Which state is friendly? Which province is friendly? What are they dealing with (in terms of COVID-19 cases)? Obviously, you look at the New York area, it's not very friendly, and you look at Alberta, that seems pretty friendly. "

On Friday, Calgary's Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced that the city's ban on public gatherings had been extended until August 31. However, Danny Austin of Postmedia reported that Nenshi said professional sports teams could get a waiver. The extended ban comes a day after the city's main summer event, the Calgary Stampede, was canceled.

Calgary's ban on public events includes all gatherings of more than 15 people.

Mayor Nenshi says professional sports teams may get a waiver, but he doesn't "see a world where he's playing a game in a crowded McMahon stadium this summer." – Danny Austin (@ DannyAustin_9) April 24, 2020

When asked if Toronto could be a potential candidate, Campbell responded positively, referring to the 2016 Hockey World Cup held in the city.

"We deal with various practice courts, we deal with various hotels, we deal with (Scotiabank Arena), we deal with various locker rooms, we deal with all the problems we will have to face, so that's a step forward Toronto has "He said." Also, it's a 70-cent dollar, there are a number of restaurants in that plaza, a series of five-star hotels within walking distance, so Toronto has a number of excellent advantages on its part to be one of the central centers. "

However, the plan is far from being finalized. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsnet in an interview with Ron MacLean on Wednesday that the league would not return before it is safe.

"This is all contingent, nothing has been decided," he said. "Ultimately, the decision will be made by doctors and people who run governments at all different levels. We are not going to try to do anything that goes against what we are told is appropriate. "

Regardless of where you choose to play the league the last games of the regular season, it seems almost certain that fans won't be in the stands, creating a strange atmosphere in the playoffs.