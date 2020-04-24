NFL teams want Tom Brady to be responsible for alleged social distancing challenge

Tom Brady has been hanging around the Buccaneers staff for the past few days, and some NFL teams are unhappy, a Hot New Hip Hop report revealed. The media outlet claimed that the past week has not been a good one for the former New England Patriot.

Tom was in trouble earlier this week when he was told to leave a park in Tampa Bay where he worked alone. Subsequently, Brady allegedly entered someone's home by accident because he thought it belonged to Bryon Leftwich, an offensive coordinator.

While the stories are barely horrendous, some NFL teams are taking them seriously. Jason La Canfora believes that the Buccaneers and Tom have been disobeying orders of social distancing for the sake of preparing for the football season.

As a result, certain executives are asking the Buccaneers and Mr. Brady himself for punishment. Admittedly, neither the Buccaneers nor Brady are breaking soccer rules, but the controversy concerns whether Brady is being given preferential treatment, considering that everyone else in the United States has been ordered stay home in isolation.

Brady has been making headlines in the media multiple times in the past few months, including when he spoke to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show in early April. It was reported on April 8 that Brady spoke to Howard about Ivanka and Donald Trump.

Howard asked the footballer if Donald wanted him to date her. Stern told the former New England patriot that there was a time when Donald wanted him to date Ivanka. According to The Big Lead, Mr. Brady seemed visibly upset by the question.

Brady acted like he didn't know what Stern was referring to too, but apparently, Trump and Brady's relationship goes back to the beginning of their football career.

Ad

During an appearance in The Howard Stern Show In the early 2000s, Stern asked Donald if he would like Brady to date his daughter, and the soon-to-be-reality star dodged the question, claiming that Brady was a great guy and busy working on his football career. .



Post views:

0 0