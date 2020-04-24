NFL Draft trade tracker 2020: live details on each deal to upload, download on day 2

A year ago, the first round of the NFL Draft featured six team swaps. The 2020 draft didn't feature that many on Thursday, but one produced what will probably be the biggest story of the first round.

The Dolphins traded their 26th pick to the Packers with the fourth and final first-round trade of the 2020 NFL Draft, one that Green Bay used to recruit Aaron Rodgers' apparent heir: Utah State Jordan Love.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live NFL Draft Updates | Top 100 prospects

That will be the main topic of conversation for Thursday's action, but not the only one. Here is a summary of all Thursday's first round exchanges:

2020 NFL Draft Business Tracker

(Player picks in parentheses; numbers reflect subsequent pick round)

ROUND 1

Selection from 49ers to Buccaneers

Buccaneers receive 13th (Tristan Wirfs, OT), 245th (7) overall picks

The 49ers receive the fourteenth (Javon Kinlaw, DT), the 117 (4) general teams

Patriots change selection to chargers

Chargers receive selection number 23 (Kenneth Murray, LB)

Patriots receive General Elections 37 (2) and 71 (3)

Vikings trade pick to 49ers

The 49ers receive the 25th pick (Brandon Aiyuk, WR)

Vikings receive General Elections 31 (Jeff Gladney, CB), 117 (4), and 176 (5)

Selection of dolphins to Packers