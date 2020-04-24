NFL Draft Steals: The Best Round 3 Picks Since 2000

The NFL Draft has produced third-round picks that have become All-Pros, Pro Bowlers, and Super Bowl champions.

With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place this week, here's a look at some of the best third-round picks since the turn of the century.

Honorable Mention

Evan Mathis, G (No. 79 overall, 2005): The 12-year NFL veteran was selected for the Pro Bowl twice and was named an All-Pro in 2013. He became a Super Bowl champion in the 2015 season with the Broncos.

Brian Westbrook, RB (No. 91 overall, 2002): Westbrook ran for 6,335 yards and 41 touchdowns with the Eagles and the 49ers. He was twice Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2007.

Cliff Avril, DE (No. 92 Overall, 2007): Avril had a very productive career with the Lions and the Seahawks, totaling 207 tackles and 74 sacks. He won his only Super Bowl in the 2013 season, the first with Seattle.

Kirk Cousins, QB (No. 102 Overall, 2012): Cousins ​​has experienced a professional career in Washington and Minnesota. He finally had his first playoff win of his career last season against the favorite Saints in the Superdome. The Michigan state product has thrown for 24,107 yards and 155 touchdowns (to 71 interceptions).

T.Y. Hilton, WR (No. 92 Overall, 2012): Old Colt has 8,598 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns. He led the league with 1,448 yards received in 2016. Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Michael Gallup, WR (No. 81 overall, 2018): Gallup had a great sophomore season with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys. He was also seventh in yards catch (16.8) and sixth in receiving yards per game (79.1). Gallup and Amari Cooper could prove to be one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league.

Mark Andrews, TE (No. 86 overall, 2018): Andrews emerged last season as one of the game's best tight ends. He totaled 64 catches, 852 yards and 10 touchdowns when the Ravens' offense flourished under league MVP Lamar Jackson. His 10 touchdowns received ranked second in the NFL.

David Montgomery, RB (No. 73 overall, 2019): Montgomery led the Bears with 899 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns as an Iowa state rookie.

10. NaVorro Bowman, ILB (No. 91 Overall, 2010)

Bowman was part of a fearsome linebacker group in San Francisco along with Patrick Willis. The Penn State product ended his career with 585 tackles, 14 sacks and nine forced fumbles. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four times. He led the league with 154 tackles in 2015.

Of the 29 linebackers selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bowman has posted the most tackles. Only one linebacker in that draft class, Sean Lee, is still active. Lee has 510 tackles.

9. Justin Houston, OLB (No. 70 overall, 2011)

Houston has been one of the game's most productive linebackers since joining the NFL nine years ago, with 352 tackles, 89.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles. In 2014, he compiled 22 sacks, nearly half of Michael Strahan's record in one season. He was named All-Pro that year. Houston has been selected for the Pro Bowl four times. The Chiefs released the Georgia product in 2018, and he ended up signing a two-year contract with the Colts.

Houston's 89.5 career sacks are the fourth most among players in the 2011 draft class, behind Von Miller, J.J. Watt and Ryan Kerrigan.

8. Alvin Kamara, RB (No. 67 overall, 2017)

Kamara has arguably become the most electrifying running back in the league. The Saints' double-threat star has totaled 4,476 yards since scrimmage (2,408 running, 2,068 receiving) and 37 total touchdowns. He also has a comeback kick for a touchdown. The Tennessee product was voted the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year 2017 after leading the league with 6.1 yards per carry. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

Among the players in the 2017 draft, only Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has added more yards than Kamara. The NFC South Stars are also the only players in the class to have earned at least 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards.

7. Tyrann Mathieu, S (No. 69 overall, 2013)

When the Cardinals selected Mathieu in the third round seven years ago, experts called the choice a risk because of his off-field issues at LSU. Mathieu has shown that skeptics are wrong and has become one of the league's top securities. The LSU product has recorded 436 tackles (36 for loss), 17 interceptions and nine catches. Mathieu was named a member of the All-Decade team for the 2010s, and added to his two All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl appearance.

The Super Bowl champion (Chiefs last season) leads the defensive class of the 2013 draft in tackles and is second in interceptions, just two behind Darius Slay.

6. Travis Kelce, TE (No. 63 Overall, 2013)

Mathieu's teammate in Kansas City has earned the title of best NFL tight end. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has posted four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including 1,229 yards in 2019 for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. He is a two-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the 2010 All-Decade team.

Kelce was the fifth tight end recruited in 2013, but he has the second-highest receiving yards (6,465) and touchdowns (37) of the entire draft class, behind only DeAndre Hopkins (8,602 yards, 54 touchdowns).

5. Frank Gore, RB (No. 65 overall, 2005)

Gore, 36, has been a model of consistency and longevity. Last season, his 15th in the NFL, he helped the Bills make the playoffs by running 599 yards and two touchdowns. The former Miami hurricane spent the first 10 years of his career with 49ers, totaling 11,073 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler was named a member of the NFL All-Decade team in 2010.

Gore is the active NFL leader with 15,347 yards (he's the third of all time) and third among active running backs with 79 touchdowns.

4. Mariscal Yanda, G (No. 86 overall, 2007)

Yanda leaves the game as one of the best offensive linemen in Ravens history. The Iowa product, which announced its retirement in March after 13 professional seasons, was named eight Pro Bowls and was twice an All-Pro. Yanda was one of eight unanimous picks for the 2010 All-Decade team. He comes out with a Super Bowl ring (SB 47).

Yanda's next stop on his soccer trip could be Canton.

3. Jason Witten, TE (No. 69 overall, 2003)

Witten came out of retirement to meet the Cowboys ahead of the 2019 season and then made a surprise move this offseason by joining the Raiders as a free agent. The 11-time Pro Bowler and the two-time All-Pro have had 1,215 catches, 12,977 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns since leaving Tennessee. As he enters his sixteenth NFL season, Witten is fourth all-time in career catches and second among tight ends, behind only Tony Gonzalez.

In a draft class that included Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson, and Dallas Clark, Witten is No. 1 in receptions and third in receiving yards, behind Boldin and Johnson. The next closest tight end to Witten in the Class of 2003 is Clark, who ended his career with 5,665 receiving yards.

2. Steve Smith Sr., WR (No. 74 overall, 2001)

Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL; The first 13 were with the Panthers and the last three with the Ravens. The former Utah Ute accumulated 1,031 catches and 14,731 receiving yards (the eighth-highest ever) in his career. He was voted Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2005, as he led the league in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563) and touchdowns (12) one season after breaking a leg.

Smith ranks first in his draft class in receiving yards and second in receptions and touchdowns (behind Reggie Wayne in both). The five-time Pro Bowler and the two-time All-Pro is one of the best players in Panthers history, and presents an interesting case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1. Russell Wilson, QB (No. 75 overall, 2012)

By the time Wilson's career is over, it could become one of the biggest robberies in NFL Draft history. He was the sixth quarterback selected in 2012, taken from Wisconsin through the state of North Carolina, but he has the most aerial yards (29,734) and touchdowns (227) in the class. Wilson has also been a threat on the ground with 3,993 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, the majority among QBs in the draft class in both categories. Wilson led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title in the 2013 season and has been named a Pro Bowl six times.

He has the second-best passer rating in NFL history (101.2), behind only Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is also a pioneer; Changed the image of an NFL starting quarterback by breaking the myth that quarterbacks under 6-0 cannot succeed (Wilson is 5-11). It paved the way for a player like 5-10 Kyler Murray to be selected at No. 1 overall.