ABC's coverage of the NFL Draft on Thursday drew a preliminary rating of 1.6 in the adult demographics of 18-49 and 6.14 million viewers, easily the best primetime performance. The first round of the draft, a welcome tonic for sports fans in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, came when NBC closed four shows, including the end of the second series of Will and grace (0.5, 3.13M).

The three-hour draft broadcast was a virtual affair that was also broadcast live on ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Its center was primarily the basement of the NFL commissioner's home in Westchester County, NY. Last year's draft drew a record 6.1 million viewers on the NFL, ESPN, and ABC and their digital media, meaning this year's Round 1 coverage likely exceeded that. (We will have more detailed rating numbers later in the day.)

Meanwhile, the end of the series Will and grace It marked the most-watched NBC comedy show in over a year. The show concluded its second run, spanning 11 seasons and 246 episodes total, first from 1998 to 2006 and resuming in 2017, on par with the demo with its season averages.

It was one of the four NBC finals last night. It was preceded by season 6 ender for Hypermarket (0.7, 3.10M), back from their break to grow a tenth in the show and more than 1 million viewers since the end of last year; and Brooklyn nine nine (0.6, 2.32M), even in last week's demo but up to a tenth of its previous ending.

After Will and goodbye graceful special (0.5, 2.94M) that kept most of the crowd from the end, NBC closed its record-breaking 21st season of its Law and order: SVU (0.7, 3.68M), which was on par with last week and last year's season.

ABC won the night overall on both metrics; NBC and CBS tied for # 2 in the demo, while CBS was second in viewers.

PLUS