Oklahoma state cornerback A.J. Green enters the 2020 NFL Draft as one of two incoming defensive players with the same name as an established NFL star.

Like Lamar Jackson of Nebraska, Green will have his draft pick accompanied by references to his namesake. Bengals catcher A.J. Green, of course, has long been one of the most trusted pass receivers in the league when he’s healthy.

The Oklahoma state defensive back brings potential in its own right, and could eventually become an NFL starter. Such growth would make it a reasonably well-known name, even if it never comes close to the heights of Cincinnati’s prolific opening.NFL Draft 2020

If you wonder what the future is for other A.J. Green might look like this, learn more about his background below.

The State of Oklahoma, A.J. Green projection project

There is a lot of variation in where Green is projected to come off the board. Sporting News has it marked as a fifth-round pick, but other media have it as high as the third round.

A.J. Green exploration reports

The general consensus on Green is that he is an NFL body that sometimes fights against the fastest receivers and needs to shore up his technique in both man and area.

Here is a sample of recent comments about the corner:

NFL.com: “The outside cornerback with size and length, but a lack of speed that could limit his scheme.”

The Draft Network: “Demonstrates ideal position length and good foot speed. Has a good transition at the top of the path and demonstrates good ball skills when in the air.”

Professional Soccer Net: “Green is a good size and length for a cornerback and is seen as suitable for teams that use a lot of area coverage to prevent him from being hit deeply.”

CBS: “Length helps him get his hands on the ball in breakers.”

A.J. Green University Statistics

The base numbers for college cornerbacks obviously don’t give a complete picture of the actual performance level, but they can still give an insight into playability.

Green certainly made great plays during his time with Oklahoma State, deflecting 21 passes, grabbing six interceptions and forcing two fumbles in his three years as a starter.

A.J. Highlights of the green university