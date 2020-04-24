NFL draft player CeeDee Lamb snatches GF's phone on national television!

The NFLer CeeDee Lamb was drafted last night and is expected to play for the Dallas Cowboys, reports MTO News.

He's not officially in the NFL yet, and he's already going viral for off-field pranks.

Last night, shortly before the Cowboys chose him, the future NFL star sat on his couch at home, with his mother on one side and his girlfriend on the other.

It was a nervous moment for CeeDee – he hadn't been recruited by a team yet. And he was calling his agent to find out what was going on.

Well, CeeDee's girlfriend thought it would be a good time to sneakily grab her man's phone, so she could scroll through it.

CeeDee was not allowing that. The wide receiver used the speed of his hand to quickly snatch the phone away from his girlfriend, before she saw anything incriminating on him.

Check out the video above: