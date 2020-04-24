Home Entertainment NFL draft player CeeDee Lamb snatches GF's phone on national television!

NFL draft player CeeDee Lamb snatches GF's phone on national television!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

The NFLer CeeDee Lamb was drafted last night and is expected to play for the Dallas Cowboys, reports MTO News.

He's not officially in the NFL yet, and he's already going viral for off-field pranks.

Last night, shortly before the Cowboys chose him, the future NFL star sat on his couch at home, with his mother on one side and his girlfriend on the other.

It was a nervous moment for CeeDee – he hadn't been recruited by a team yet. And he was calling his agent to find out what was going on.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©